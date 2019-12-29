If you know anything about the local music scene, you know the name Kevin Dalton.
Go to Jarfly Brewing Co. on a given night; you might find him in there, strumming his guitar and singing something soulful. Same was true at Friends before the bar and grill recently closed its doors; same is true about just about any community event that utilizes homegrown talent, including the annual Master Musicians Festival.
And as Somerset enters the new year 2020, Dalton and his band the Tuesday Blooms can be heard somewhere else.
Their own album.
"Paper Airplanes," a collection of 12 songs written by Dalton and performed by him the Tuesday Blooms is now available on all online streaming and download sites including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, etc. However, a physical, put-it-in-your-shelf CD of "Paper Airplanes" will first be available for purchase at the Light Up 2020 Bash New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Somerset.
"I've worked on this album for over a year in the studio, and New Year's Eve seemed like the perfect time to let things go and see where they sail," said Dalton.
This is the first release by Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms, though Dalton has released a couple of albums in the past with his previous band Faubush Hill, and had some rock band releases prior to that. It's also his first attempt at doing the recording himself in his home studio.
"It was an extremely challenging process and opened my eyes to what an art form sound engineering is of itself," he said.
Dalton describes the album as a "mix" of folk, bluegrass, country, and progressive rock, and says that while "progressive or alternative folk" might be the best way to label it, he'd rather those listening find it to be something they haven't quite heard before.
"The album is a mixture of songs inspired by my life over the past six years. Like most things in life, a series of ups and downs," said Dalton. "'Paper Airplanes' became the title based on the concept of letting things go. It's symbolic of physically releasing 12 paper airplanes, each song, folded and prepared for it's own individual flight. Sometimes they sail, sometimes they crash. As does everything we put our hearts into.
"Musically, I try really hard not to be easily labeled as a genre," he added. "I'm not a fan of labels in general, but musically I feel it's our duty as musicians and songwriters to try to seek new ground. So while there's familiar ingredients in the mix, we hope the final product ends up being something that people can't easily put their finger on to describe. ...The process is hard to explain, but the songs just pour out when they need to come out."
Dalton has been making music for a long time -- he started playing the guitar at age 6, and writing songs at 13. Along the way he's been inspired by a "wide variety" of artists, from whom he's picked up elements of his own style here and there. Dalton has made a living playing and teaching music for six years now, and it's the path he was born to travel.
"Music has always kind of defined me; at a young age I fell in love with the art," he said. "The blending of notes, the harmony, the rhythm and cadence of the music and lyrics, and as I got older, the appreciation for the poetry included really grew. As a kid, I loved songs, but it was all beat and hooks, then in my teenage years I started to notice, 'Wow, there's real poetry mixed in with some of this.' As a songwriter, that's what fuels me.
'We're all talking about the same things, but the creative challenge is finding new ways to say them," he continued. "And more importantly to me, how to mix those words with music, which evokes the same emotions on it's own as the lyrics. And that's been the pure joy and magic of playing and layering these songs in the studio with this band. Although they're my words and stories, I feel like everyone that played on this record had a strong enough connection with the songs that their parts played, were equally as personal. I feel like my style is constantly being shaped and reshaped."
That reshaping includes growth and expansion of one's horizons. Dalton said that in years past, he would have been terrified to release an album with such personal meaning, but knows now that artists must become comfortable being emotionally vulnerable.
"There was a time not so long ago, I didn't write from personal experience. Out of fear. But somehow things change and now it's almost the opposite. If it doesn't effect me in my life somehow, then I'm not sure I have the right to write a song about it," he said. "And it's a little difficult having a 5-year-old daughter and wanting her to keep that perception that Dad's invincible and strong and nothing hurts him, but in time she'll listen to this record with a deeper sense of understanding that dad's full of fear, pain & insecurities just like everyone else. But he's also full of joy and optimism and love.
"There's a song on the record I wrote for my daughter, 'Beneath A Jealous Moon,'" he added, "and I wrote that song as a lullaby and a plea to her and the universe that I hope things just move as slow as they can possible move."
Dalton himself performs on vocals, guitars, mandolin and drums on "Paper Airplanes." He's joined by Owen Reynolds (upright bass), Tommy Cate (harmonica), Cory White (piano and keys), and Kelly Caldwell (harmony vocals). Ben Zimmerman also often drums for the Tuesday Blooms in live performances. Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms will perform at the downtown Somerset New Year's Eve Bash from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have a merchandise booth at the event where people can get the new CD.
Dalton said that as he and the band launch the new album, the focus is to take the music beyond the border of Somerset and the state of Kentucky. At the same time, Dalton knows that without the support around the Commonwealth and specifically Somerset -- a support which includes individuals who regularly follow Dalton from gig to gig to hear him perform, each time fresh as if it was the first, living his dream job wouldn't be possible.
"Music has brought so many friendships into my life," he said. "Maybe the music draws people at first or makes that introduction, but that quickly leads to making lifelong friends moreso than fans. It's all so personal to me. If you get and appreciate my songs, then we're basically connected for life on some emotional level. And that's the greatest reward for me. When someone tells me a certain song hit home with them, that's when I feel I've let go of a plane that will sail forever."
