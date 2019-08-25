Three Somerset residents were among the latest list of gubernatorial appointees.
On Thursday, Governor Matt Bevin announced that Mardi Montgomery will serve on the Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education; Chris Girdler will serve on the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents; and A.C. Donahue will serve on the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.
Montgomery is the senior director of workforce development and community engagement for Eastern Kentucky University. Attending her first meeting on Thursday, she will represent the public-at-large for a term expiring July 21, 2023.
"I'm honored to serve in the capacity of board member for this commission," Montgomery said. "Our workforce needs are so great in the state of Kentucky that many of our proprietary institutions fill areas such as health care, IT, and trucking."
The Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education was established by the 2012 General Assembly to replace the Board of Proprietary Education. It licenses and regulates all proprietary schools doing business in the commonwealth which don't offer a four-year bachelor's degree. The commission also administers the Student Protection Fund, which reimburses students in the event a school closes, loses its accreditation or discontinues a program.
Girdler is a former state senator who now serves as president and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Authority (SPEDA) in addition to operating his own consulting business, Possum Trot Investments LLC.
Of the 14 members serving as the KCTCS Board of Regents, Girdler is one of eight to be appointed by the governor -- joining two members each representing the teaching faculty, non-teaching personnel and student body. His term will expire July 21, 2025.
Donahue is a self-employed attorney and seven-year veteran with the United States Army. He graduated from UK in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in International Studies before earning his law degree from Regent University three years later.
Of the 20 members serving as the UK Board of Trustees, Donahue is one of 16 to be appointed by the governor. The remainder consists of two faculty representatives, one non-teaching personnel representative and one student representative. Donahue's term will expire on June 30, 2025. He was previously appointed by Gov. Bevin to a four-year term with the Judicial Form Retirement System Board of Trustees back in October 2016.
