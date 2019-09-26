Impeachment.
That's the latest buzzword in the headlines after Democratic leadership in Washington started discussing more seriously the possibility of charging President Donald Trump with a criminal offense regarding allegations about a conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
With it being illegal under federal law to seek foreign government assistance for U.S. elections, the controversy arose after an unidentified whistleblower submitted a complaint to Michael Atkinson, the U.S. government's intelligence inspector general, in August, regarding the interaction between the presidents. The allegations involved the possibility of Trump pressuring Ukraine and possibly using foreign aid as a bargaining chip in getting Zelensky to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, one of the frontrunners to challenge Trump in the 2020, and Biden's son Hunter.
Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have gone on the offensive against the Bidens, regarding allegations that Hunter violated ethics regulations by being paid a large sum of money serving on the board of a major Ukrainian gas company while Joe was working closely with the government in that country as vice president for President Barack Obama. No firm evidence has been presented as to the validity of these allegations as of yet.
Likewise, a transcript released by the U.S. Justice Department of the July 25, 2019 phone conversation between Trump and Zelensky showed no clear "quid pro quo" suggestion or demand on Trump's part. He did say, "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me."
But Democrats have ramped up talk about looking into impeaching Trump, including Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, who has been reluctant to go down that path previously, favoring a more cautious approach in dealing with Trump. And seven centrist Democrats said in an op-ed late Monday in The Washington Post they would find Trump's offense impeachable if it was proven to have validity.
Pelosi told colleagues Tuesday they need to "strike while the iron is hot," according to a senior Democratic aide unauthorized to discuss the private meeting, and that she hopes to "expeditiously" pursue an impeachment inquiry of Trump, according to the Association Press.
Trump has said he did nothing wrong in asking the Ukrainian president to investigate rival Joe Biden. But it moved Pelosi to launch the impeachment inquiry, which she called "a national security issue," according to the Associated Press.
So in the midst of all this controversy, what do the political minds of Pulaski County think?
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers of Somerset, a longtime Republican leader in Washington, isn't impressed by the Democratic interest in impeachment.
"As a former prosecutor, every case started with a crime. Yet, after two years and tens of millions of dollars, Democrats' partisan investigations of the President have been fruitless: no collusion, no obstruction, no high crimes or misdemeanors," said Rogers. "You must begin with facts in every case, not hear-say, speculation or dramatizations. The baseless impeachment proceedings announced by Speaker Pelosi are a purely political stunt and I'm disappointed that this spectacle will continue to be a distraction from the issues that are truly important to everyday Americans.
"Pelosi has given in to her party's extreme liberal base, proving once again that they are not interested in upholding the constitution or listening to the American people," he added.
Bill Turpen, chair of the Pulaski County Republican Party, was even more vociferous in his dismissal of the threat to Trump, pointing out that Biden was originally the one being accused of wrongdoing and that the focus should be on him instead.
"It's just a double-standard that the Democrats are using; there's no looking into (Biden)," said Turpen. "I've read (Trump's) transcript. There is no kind of pay-to-play exchange for aid or any of that stuff, no 'if you don't do this, we'll pull that' kind of thing.
"The Democrats, all they can think of is, they hate Trump. They hate Trump more than they love their country," he continued. "... Nothing showed up on the (Russian) collusion delusion they had and now they're going to this. They just want to keep in in the forefront of things. They don't want to work with (Trump), they just want to beat him while he's down."
Turpen said he wished that Pelosi has seen the transcripts before she announced her interest in impeachment, but instead, "she wants to drag it out and make it a 2020 election issue. ... I wish she'd looked at the evidence. But now that they've looked and seen the evidence, they don't want to accept the transcripts. Now they want to hear from the whistleblower and they know that's not really admissible because it's second- or third-hand."
Rodney Casada, Turpen's counterpart as Pulaski's Democratic Party Chair, said that what Washington Democrats are doing is "more or less posturing" at this point.
"My understanding is, this is just an inquiry, not a formal affidavit," said Casada. "I think everybody realizes that even if (Trump) were to be impeached, the (GOP-led) Senate is never going to remove him from office, so it's just a formality thing right now.
"Now, it could turn into something different if they find the so-called whistleblower," he added. "We'll see, but I don't see a whole lot going forward until that time."
Since the top of the Democratic hierarchy has long seen impeachment moves as a risky strategy that could backfire come election time, Casada knows the situation is a "double-edged sword" for his party.
"It's darned if you do and darned if you don't," he said. "It's something a lot of people in the party want to see happen, but leadership is concerned about what backlash could occur."
Impeachment does not necessarily result in removal from office, but is more of a statement of charges against a public official.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
