Sharpen those pencils! Spiral those notebooks! Tape pictures of your crush on the inside of your locker!
Or whatever it is kids do at school these days.
Things change more and more all the time, but one thing remains constant: Kids will go back to school.
All three public school districts went back into session on Wednesday for the first day of the 2019-20 school year.
And all three superintendents had glowing reports to share with the Commonwealth Journal.
"It went really smooth," said Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "I've talked to the majority of our building administrators and have gotten good reports from everyone, so I think we had a good day."
The Pulaski County School System is the county's largest and Richardson thinks overall enrollment will be up a little over last year, when there were 8,600 kids in the district.
There wasn't too much that was new for parents and students to adjust to, but there was a new role for Shannon Dick as principal of Shopville Elementary.
"She had a good opening day as principal," said Richardson. "It's not like she was new there; she had more than 20 years of experience at Shopville (as curriculum specialist), so she had a good idea what it was like."
It's Richardson's second year in the main role at the county district, and he's feeling more comfortable this time around, but gives the credit for that ease to his team.
"It's just having a good staff to work with," he said. "I've got a great staff of veteran administrators, just a great group of people to work with in the buildings, in the central office. I just feel like I'm a part of that team and try to do what's best for the students of Pulaski County."
Over at the city school system, the men and women in blue helped make the first day of school a success.
"It was great to have students filling the halls and classrooms once against at Somerset Schools," said Somerset Independent School District Superintendent Kyle Lively. "The first day went extremely well. We are thankful for the efforts of the Somerset Police Department to help ensure traffic flows smoothly and safely during drop-off and dismissal."
Lively added that Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Police Chief William Hunt and Captain Mike Correll "continually go the extra mile to keep our students safe at all times."
Newly launched this year was the Carnegie Academy program, an advanced dual-credit academy with a liberal arts focus. The name is appropriate given the heritage of Somerset High School having the old Carnegie library on its grounds in the early 20th century.
"The students and parents seemed very excited during the informational session last week," said Lively. "Dr. William Tullius is the Headmaster and also teaches courses within the academy. He holds a PhD in Philosophy."
Lively said he is appreciative of the "constant support of the parents" and "hard work" of students and staff within his district's schools, including Somerset High School, Meece Middle School, and Hopkins Elementary.
"We look forward to another successful school year at Somerset Independent Schools," he said.
The smallest district in Pulaski is Science Hill, which has one facility in northern Pulaski and goes up only through the eighth grade. But even it's bigger and better this year, noted Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, as its the second year for the school to run two all-day kindergarten classes.
"There are 51 kindergarteners this year," he said, noting that overall enrollment is around 400 students, more or less.
"There are a lot of new primary students, so no new faces in the building that hadn't been here before," he added. Nevertheless, everyone "seemed to be well-adjusted for the first day," and "things went off without a hitch," he said.
"There were no problems with transportation, no problems with parents' drop-off," said Dyehouse, though there was one new wrinkle for parents to adjust to: added security measures. Complying with recommendations from the state legislature, Science Hill beging requiring everyone entering the building to show photo identification.
"It's something new for our parents," said Dyehouse. "I had them ready, I did a one-call, so they were prepared and it went really, really well."
Overall, "we're pleased with how everything went" Wednesday, said Dyehouse. "It was a good first day of school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.