On Tuesday, the eyes of the commonwealth were on Berea College.
The Madison County institution of higher education announced Tuesday that it was shutting down classes for the rest of the semester due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Classes would wrap up by the end of the week and students would be sent home.
Other schools nationally are addressing the coronavirus spread as well. Harvard University announced plans to have students leave campus and finish their coursework remotely.
What about local schools, however? Are they considering similar actions as tensions about the illness — still with no available vaccine at this time — continues to mount amid a constant cloud of new stories such as those above?
The answer, in some form or another, from all parties: We're taking precautions, and hoping not to get to that point.
At Somerset Community College, they've already been keeping a close watch on the spread of another illness much more familiar to residents of Kentucky — the flu.
"We've been into our influenza plan for almost two weeks," said SCC President and CEO Dr. Carey Castle. "It takes all of this and looks at it from the level of contact, the number of people who are ill, that kind of thing — what agencies and hospitals are recommending — and makes a determination based on that.
"Right now, we don't have any issues with COVID-19 on campus," added Castle. "We have had folks with the flu; that's a bigger concern at this point. If we do come into contact with the first person exposed (to COVID-19), we'll have to address it individually, look at who they were with. ... Right now, we haven't cancelled any classes or events, but things change rapidly. If we need to make adjustment when we have to, we will."
Cindy Clouse, SCC's Vice President of Institutional Advancement, said that the school is currently in the midst of an educational campaign about protecting one's self from illnesses, with emails and poster information on what to do to keep yourself healthy.
Meanwhile, said Castle, it's "wait-and-see" if COVID-19 eventually finds its way to any of the communities in which Somerset Community College operates.
"We've been looking at other campuses across the nation," said Castle. "We know Vanderbilt decided on some class closings, as did Ohio State, but in some of those very early areas (of exposure to COVID-19) like Washington state, colleges there didn't even close classes. They just closed down, cleaned up for a couple of days, and brought everyone back in. It's very individualized in how to approach it, but we will do what's best for our students, I can tell you that."
Campbellsville University-Somerset directed any questions about their policy to the main Campbellsville University campus.
As for the area's high schools, superintendents are keeping a close eye on a tricky situation that seems to change day-to-day.
"We've definitely been thinking about this. It's been on our minds," said Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools. "We have contingency plans. ... You have to change on the fly to make it fit the situation."
Richardson said he doesn't yet know at what point the county school system would consider closing school, and would likely rely on the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and "those at the state level to give guidance" before making so drastic a decision. He said he spent time on the phone with board members and principals Tuesday to discuss the topic.
"There are a lot of unknowns out there still," said Richardson. "You hear so many things. You hear from doctors in the media that say (COVID-19) is really no different than the common cold. It just affects the very young and very old, it's more like the flu for everyone else. At what point to we make that call (to disrupt the school schedule)? I don't know yet. When we get active cases in our county or our area, I think that's when we seek the advice of health professionals to make that call."
Jimmy Dyehouse, Science Hill School Superintendent, deals with considerably fewer students in his single-facility district, but they have been actively working against the spread of illness nonetheless.
"We're going to keep doing what we've been doing for the flu. We disinfect every morning first thing — disinfect the classrooms, the water fountains, the restrooms, cafeteria," said Dyehouse. "The last thing the custodians do at night, it's the same thing. We treat this just like we do with the flu.
"We're going to stay proactive and try to listen to everything. Anything that comes down from KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) or any of the folks above us, we'll take that and listen to it," he added, "but man, we sure don't want anything like this to happen like it did over at Berea."
Dyehouse said he'd follow in the county district's footsteps and send a letter to parents and students regarding the school's illness protective measures and policies.
Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively told the Commonwealth Journal that his district was also actively encouraging preventative practices to ward off the worst-case scenario.
“We are continuing and giving extra diligence to our daily cleaning and sanitizing routines within each building," said Lively. "We are also in the process of placing CDC generated signs that encourage hand washing and proper cough protocol throughout the building.”
As with the other superintendents, there are no plans yet to change how students finish out the school year.
“We will continue monitoring the situation and take necessary actions to keep students safe as things develop," said Lively. "However, at this time we will remain in session according to our current school calendar.”
