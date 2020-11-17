A School Resource Officer (SRO) with Pulaski County Schools has been recognized by the Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers as 2020 Rookie of the Year.
John Anderson may be a rookie SRO but he has 24 years active and reserve service with the U.S. Navy as well as 27 years with Fish and Wildlife departments in Florida and Kentucky. He and his wife Anita recently celebrated nine years of marriage.
"The award was actually a surprise," the deputy said, explaining it was presented during what he thought was a business meeting at Oak Hill Elementary. "I didn't feel like I was doing any better job than anybody else, but I got to carry the flag that day.…I'm just doing what I love to do."
Normally such awards are presented at KASRO's annual conference over the summer but the Louisville event was canceled due to COVID-19 and demonstrations.
Dep. Anderson noted that COVID-19 has made it more difficult to interact with students this year as compared to last. Himself a father of three grown sons, Anderson understands the importance of mentoring the next generation.
Anderson originally hails from this area but moved away with his 10 years of active Naval service. Upon leaving the Navy, Anderson stayed in the Reserves and joined the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife (where he earned Boating Safety Officer of the Year in 1997). After six years, he moved his family back to Kentucky -- joining Fish and Wildlife here before his retirement in 2018.
"I had big plans but I got bored quick," Anderson said with a laugh, adding that when he learned last year that Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck was going to hire more SROs as part of Senate Bill 1, he quickly applied.
Deputy Anderson is assigned to Pulaski County's "southern" elementary schools: Burnside, Southern, Oak Hill and Nancy.
"I am very proud of Dep. Anderson," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. "He has been a great fit for our schools. He does an excellent job communicating with students, parents and staff."
Anderson's nomination included recommendation letters from all four principals as well as Supt. Richardson and two students. All touted Dep. Anderson's overwhelming compassion, commitment and dedication to the safety and security of staff and students at his schools.
"This work is multi-faceted," Dep. Anderson said. "There is police work involved -- dealing with custody disputes and threats but those are the exception. Most days are just dealing with kids that are just looking for heroes. They want someone to look up to, and that makes you want to try harder just for that reason alone."
Dep. Anderson is one of seven SROs covering the Pulaski district through an agreement with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
"The SROs are responsible for watching over and protecting our children while they are at school," Sheriff Speck said. "This is a responsibility the Sheriff's Office takes very seriously. The Deputies assigned to these duties are handpicked for the job.…
"I am extremely proud of John and congratulate him on this tremendous achievement."
Anderson is also the second Pulaski SRO to be recognized as statewide Rookie of the Year. Dep. Tyler Brummett, who is stationed out of Southern Middle School with K-9 partner Midnight, was awarded KASRO's Rookie of the Year in May of 2018.
Dep. Anderson credited Dep. Brummett as well as Pulaski Safe Schools Coordinator Wanda Absher with spearheading his nomination.
"I've had an amazing career," Anderson said, "but in many ways this is the pinnacle of my career. To get to be around kids and influence them…I have the ability now to teach them from kindergarten that police officers are friendly people who will be there when you need help.
"In law enforcement, you don't always get to see the positive impact that you can have in somebody's life. As a school resource officer, if you take the time to spend with the kids, you can see it happen on a daily basis."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.