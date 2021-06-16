Two Pulaski County tourism professionals were among a total of four recipients awarded scholarships by The Kentucky Wildlands to attend this week's Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College in Macon, Ga.
Frank Crabtree is the Executive Director of the Burnside Tourism and Recreation Commission and Katie Shea serves as Information Specialist/Social Media Coordinator for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
The Kentucky Wildlands scholarship program covers each recipient's cost of attending the STS Marketing College a value of $1,425 per scholarship. Scholarship recipients are paying their own lodging and travel costs.
"I am so pleased to congratulate our scholarship recipients, and I want to thank everyone who applied for a scholarship," said Tammie Nazario, who directs The Kentucky Wildlands, a regional marketing program by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc.
Scholarships also were awarded to Chris Robinson, Executive Director of the City of London Tourism, and Michelle Perry, Director, McCreary County Tourist Commission.
"These professionals already are leaders in their community, and I commend their commitment to continuing education as a way to be even more effective," Nazario continued. "They are experts in what their communities have to offer. Marketing College will help them showcase those local tourism assets through current industry trends and tools. The goal is to bring out the best in their community, making it more enjoyable for residents, more attractive to tourists and stronger economically."
"A good way to look at tourism is as a magnet," explained Crabtree, who has led Burnside tourism for two years. "It draws money into the host market that wouldn't normally be a part of their economy. The stronger the magnet, the greater the attraction, and the more money we see influx into their town."
Crabtree's goals for attending Marketing College include learning how to shape effective tourism marketing messages and which media investments show the greatest returns.
"In Pulaski County visitors to the area help employ over 1,000 people with jobs and bring in $8.84 million in state and local taxes," added Shea, who has been at the CVB for seven years. "That tax money goes to help fix roads, parks, and that in turns helps bring infrastructure to the area."
Shea would like to bring back new trends that the CVB can use to further market the area, as well as lessons learned by other communities that have promoted their areas successfully.
The STS Marketing College is a continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. For one week, students participate in a curriculum designed to teach marketing techniques from all facets of the tourism industry. Instructors are industry-related professionals from across the United States, noted as experts in their field, who bring a working-knowledge of current trends, data and implementation for tourism and travel. Students who complete the curriculum over three years will receive a Travel Marketing Professional certification.
For more details about the STS Marketing College, visit www.southeasttourism.org/marketing-college.
For more information about The Kentucky Wildlands, visit exploreKYwildlands.com.
