Local unemployment rate continues to rise

Following a near-miraculous bounce back in June, Pulaski County's unemployment rate continued its upward trajectory for the month of August according to new numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
At 7.9 percent, Pulaski's latest unemployment rate is more than three and a half points higher than it was in August 2019 but that's still pretty good compared to the 11.5 percent posted in May at the height of COVID-19 restrictions. By June, it had fallen back down to 5.4 percent and ticked up slightly to 5.7 in July.
Pulaski County's August rate also falls squarely between the state and national averages -- 7.5 percent for Kentucky and 8.5 percent for the United States.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at five percent while Magoffin recorded the highest at 18.1 percent. Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2019 and August 2020, while the national average fell two points.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
