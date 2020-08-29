Following a near-miraculous bounce back in June, Pulaski County's unemployment rate inched upward for the month of July according to new numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
At seven percent, Pulaski's latest unemployment rate is a full two points higher than it was in July 2019 but that's still pretty good compared to the 11.5 percent posted in May at the height of COVID-19 restrictions. By June, it had fallen back down to 5.4 percent.
Pulaski County's July rate also falls squarely in between the state and national averages -- 6.2 percent for Kentucky and 10.5 percent for the United States.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 4.2 percent while Magoffin recorded the highest at 15.3 percent. Unemployment rates rose in 109 Kentucky counties between July 2019 and July 2020, fell in 10 and stayed the same in Carlisle County (4.5 percent), according to KYSTATS.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.