Local unemployment remains elevated

Pulaski County's unemployment rate remained elevated in December, according to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
At 6.3 percent, Pulaski's unemployment rate is two full points higher than it was in December 2019 (4.3 percent) and just ahead of the current national average of 6.5 percent.
The county is not alone as the unemployment rates in 114 Kentucky counties rose between December 2019 and December 2020. The state average rose from 3.9 percent to 5.7 during the same period.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.9 percent while Magoffin County recorded the highest at 14.8 percent.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.