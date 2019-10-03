Local United Way kicks off campaign

United Way of South Central Kentucky kicked off its 2019/2020 fund-raising campaign Tuesday during the October membership meeting of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

Kayla McGrew, president of United Way Board of Directors, reminded the chamber audience " ... it takes the whole community to make United Way successful, and this community has given United Way a strong foundation." This is the 47th anniversary of United Way of South Central Kentucky and last year's campaign raised $183,898.

The current campaign is under way ahead of the ceremonial kickoff and $64,142 have already been raised, she said. The majority of this money is donations by United Way board members.

McGrew recognized Lauren Price and Jessica Sharpe, board members and volunteers who worked with her on the Special Events Division. She said the 34th Annual Golf Tournament reached 99.5 pecent of its goal and the purse auction ballooned 421.6 percent above its goal.

Matt Ford, auctioneer/ managing broker at Ford Brothers Inc. Auctioneers, auctioned for United Way four weekend VIP passes to the 2020 Masters Musicians Festival and two tickets to University of Kentucky- Mississippi State baskeball game February 24 at Rupp Arena.

United Way of South Central Kentucky last year served 27 agencies and 80,000 clients.

Following businesses and individuals were recognized for giving during the 2018/2019 fund-raising campaign:

MILLENNIUM AWARD:

$15,000 AND ABOVE

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE:

$10,000 - $14,999

GOLD AWARD:

$5,000 - $9,999

SILVER AWARD:

$2,500 - $4,999

BRONZE AWARD:

$1,000 - $2,499

LEADERSHIP GIVING:

$1,000 AND ABOVE PERSONAL GIFT

AWARDS OF

EXCELLENCE

Hendrickson Employees

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Employees

Toyotetsu America, Inc.

GOLD AWARDS

Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships Employees

Armstrong Wood Products

Kentucky Utilities Employees -- Somerset

Toyota of Somerset

Toyotetsu America, Inc. Employees

SILVER AWARDS

Citizens National Bank

Enterprise Rent A Car

Enterprise Rent A Car employees

Theda Care Employees

South Kentucky RECC

Wal-Mart Somerset

Wal-Mart Associates -- Somerset

BRONZE AWARDS

Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships

Chad Smallwood/State Farm Foundation

Citizens National Bank employees

Cumberland Security Bank

Cumberland Valley National Bank

Cumberland Valley National Bank employees

First and Farmers National Bank employees

Kentucky Utilities employees -- Campbellsville

Kentucky Utilities -- Somerset

Kevin Stewart/State Farm Foundation

Monticello Banking Company

Monticello Banking Company employees

Somerset Wood Products

UPS Campbellsville

UPS employees -- Somerset/Monticello

UPS Somerset/Monticello

United Way of South Central Kentucky employees

LEADERSHIP

GIVING

Jonathan Baldwin

James R. & Teresa J. Bentley, MD

Mr. & Mrs. Alton E. Blakley, Jr.

Dr. Bruce & Pamela Burkett

Dr. Dale & Phyllis Coffey

Dr. Stanton & Gretchen Cole

Barry & Sally Daulton

Mr. & Mrs. Clay Parker Davis

Matt & Rebecca Ford

Dr. & Mrs. Christopher Frost

Scott & Rebecca Gulock

Richard & Anita Hay

Paul & Donna Hoffman

Dr. Harry R. Kennedy

Mark & Pam Knight

Regina Brinson Mink

Dr. Brian & Mary Lou Priddle

Devin & Michele Reynolds

Ron & Linda Richardson

Davin S. Roberts

Sharon G. Schultz

Dr. Gregory J. & Peggy Sherry

Chad Oran Smallwood

Terri & Kevin Stewart

Friends of United Way

Dr. Jerry & Gayle Weigel

Dr. Joseph & Lisabeth Weigel

