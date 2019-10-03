Local United Way kicks off campaign

United Way of South Central Kentucky kicked off its 2019/2020 fund-raising campaign Tuesday during the October membership meeting of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Kayla McGrew, president of United Way Board of Directors, reminded the chamber audience " ... it takes the whole community to make United Way successful, and this community has given United Way a strong foundation." This is the 47th anniversary of United Way of South Central Kentucky and last year's campaign raised $183,898.
The current campaign is under way ahead of the ceremonial kickoff and $64,142 have already been raised, she said. The majority of this money is donations by United Way board members.
McGrew recognized Lauren Price and Jessica Sharpe, board members and volunteers who worked with her on the Special Events Division. She said the 34th Annual Golf Tournament reached 99.5 pecent of its goal and the purse auction ballooned 421.6 percent above its goal.
Matt Ford, auctioneer/ managing broker at Ford Brothers Inc. Auctioneers, auctioned for United Way four weekend VIP passes to the 2020 Masters Musicians Festival and two tickets to University of Kentucky- Mississippi State baskeball game February 24 at Rupp Arena.
United Way of South Central Kentucky last year served 27 agencies and 80,000 clients.
Following businesses and individuals were recognized for giving during the 2018/2019 fund-raising campaign:
MILLENNIUM AWARD:
$15,000 AND ABOVE
AWARD OF EXCELLENCE:
$10,000 - $14,999
GOLD AWARD:
$5,000 - $9,999
SILVER AWARD:
$2,500 - $4,999
BRONZE AWARD:
$1,000 - $2,499
LEADERSHIP GIVING:
$1,000 AND ABOVE PERSONAL GIFT
AWARDS OF
EXCELLENCE
Hendrickson Employees
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Employees
Toyotetsu America, Inc.
GOLD AWARDS
Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships Employees
Armstrong Wood Products
Kentucky Utilities Employees -- Somerset
Toyota of Somerset
Toyotetsu America, Inc. Employees
SILVER AWARDS
Citizens National Bank
Enterprise Rent A Car
Enterprise Rent A Car employees
Theda Care Employees
South Kentucky RECC
Wal-Mart Somerset
Wal-Mart Associates -- Somerset
BRONZE AWARDS
Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships
Chad Smallwood/State Farm Foundation
Citizens National Bank employees
Cumberland Security Bank
Cumberland Valley National Bank
Cumberland Valley National Bank employees
First and Farmers National Bank employees
Kentucky Utilities employees -- Campbellsville
Kentucky Utilities -- Somerset
Kevin Stewart/State Farm Foundation
Monticello Banking Company
Monticello Banking Company employees
Somerset Wood Products
UPS Campbellsville
UPS employees -- Somerset/Monticello
UPS Somerset/Monticello
United Way of South Central Kentucky employees
LEADERSHIP
GIVING
Jonathan Baldwin
James R. & Teresa J. Bentley, MD
Mr. & Mrs. Alton E. Blakley, Jr.
Dr. Bruce & Pamela Burkett
Dr. Dale & Phyllis Coffey
Dr. Stanton & Gretchen Cole
Barry & Sally Daulton
Mr. & Mrs. Clay Parker Davis
Matt & Rebecca Ford
Dr. & Mrs. Christopher Frost
Scott & Rebecca Gulock
Richard & Anita Hay
Paul & Donna Hoffman
Dr. Harry R. Kennedy
Mark & Pam Knight
Regina Brinson Mink
Dr. Brian & Mary Lou Priddle
Devin & Michele Reynolds
Ron & Linda Richardson
Davin S. Roberts
Sharon G. Schultz
Dr. Gregory J. & Peggy Sherry
Chad Oran Smallwood
Terri & Kevin Stewart
Friends of United Way
Dr. Jerry & Gayle Weigel
Dr. Joseph & Lisabeth Weigel
