Local woman accused of leaving 6 kids at Columbia Walmart

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Columbia Police Department issued a plea on Facebook asking the public for assistance in finding a local woman they say left six children at their city's Walmart.
Amanda Jardinez, 33, of Somerset, is wanted for six counts of Abandonment of a Minor. According to CPD, Jardinez took the children -- ranging in age from six to 11 -- to the Walmart at Columbia and told them to find a worker to speak with before leaving in a blue Dodge Caravan.
Leading the investigation are Columbia Police Officers John Dial and Adam Cravens. They believe that Jardinez could be accompanied by Alex "Loop" Holovich, also of Somerset.
Anyone with information is urged to call their local authorities.
