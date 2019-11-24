Local woman charged after hitting student pedestrian

A Somerset woman has been arrested in connection to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that occurred on November 15.
Darian Dykes, 20, of Somerset, was arrested on Friday for a misdemeanor count of Passing a School/Church Bus Loading or Unloading, 1st Offense.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the accident happened around 7:05 a.m. a week prior when a Somerset juvenile was struck by a sedan while trying to cross Bourne Avenue. Once on scene, SPD Officer Tim Miller determined that the juvenile was coming from the south side of the street in order to get on a Somerset Independent Schools bus. The school bus was stopped, facing west on Bourne, when the teen was struck by an eastbound 2004 Buick Park Avenue driven by Dykes.
Dykes, according to Capt. Correll, advised officers she saw the bus's flashing lights, and was watching the bus when the juvenile stepped into her path. Dykes advised she could not stop in time to avoid striking the juvenile.
The bus operator advised his flashing lights were operating and the stop sign was extended at the time of the collision.
A witness advised seeing the flashing lights of the school bus operating but could not confirm the stop sign was extended. The witness advised she saw the juvenile run out into the street and then was struck by the Buick.
The juvenile was transported by Somerset/Pulaski Co. EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for minor injuries.
The collision is still under investigation. Somerset Police Department was assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Department and Somerset/Pulaski EMS.
Capt. Correll reported that Pulaski District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless subsequently issued a warrant for violation of KRS 189.370. Dykes was arrested and served with the warrant by SPD Ofc. Jordan Walters then lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond. She is expected to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning.
The Somerset Police Department, Capt. Correll said, would like to remind the public that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with it's stop arm extended. It should also be noted that even when motorists approach a school bus stopped they should anticipate kids preparing to board the bus and slow down to the point they can stop if necessary.
The Somerset Police Department also wants to remind parents to talk to their children and emphasize they not begin crossing the roadway until the school bus is stopped, stop sign extended and vehicles in the area have come to a complete stop as well. Kids often just assume everyone will stop when the bus stops, but we know this isn't the case.
189.370 Passing stopped school or church bus prohibited -- Application to properly marked vehicles -- Rebuttable presumption as to identity of violator.
(1) If any school or church bus used in the transportation of children is stopped upon a highway for the purpose of receiving or discharging passengers, with the stop arm and signal lights activated, the operator of a vehicle approaching from any direction shall bring his vehicle to a stop and shall not proceed until the bus has completed receiving or discharging passengers and has been put into motion. The stop requirement provided for in this section shall not apply to vehicles approaching a stopped bus from the opposite direction upon a highway of four (4) or more lanes.
(2) Subsection (1) of this section shall be applicable only when the bus displays the markings and equipment required by Kentucky minimum specifications for school buses.
(3) If any vehicle is witnessed to be in violation of subsection (1) of this section and the identity of the operator is not otherwise apparent, it shall be a rebuttable presumption that the person in whose name the vehicle is registered or leased was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the alleged violation and is subject to the penalties as provided for in KRS 189.990(5).
