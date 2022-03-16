David R. McWilliams just celebrated a huge milestone.
Family and friends gathered at the Woodstock Community Center on Sunday to mark his 100th birthday, which was actually on March 7.
McWilliams was born the second, and only son, of Ben and Bessie McWilliams' five children in the Bee Lick community. Two of his younger sisters, Wilma and Roberta, still live here in Pulaski County as well.
"They're both in their 90s," McWilliams said, as is his wife of nearly 75 years, Mildred, who'll turn 98 this August.
McWilliams had a job hauling coal to Asbury College in Wilmore as World War II broke out.
"They used coal back then to fire their furnace and everything up there," he recalled. "I've always wanted to go back up and see that town."
McWilliams would end up joining the Army and was sent to the European Theater in 1944 as part of the 9th Armored Division.
"It wasn't nice," he said when asked what the war was like. "The Battle of the Bulge caught us. Who'd ever have thought a little country boy would go up against the toughest army in Europe?"
As a tank driver, McWilliams and his unit were the first to cross the Rhine River at Remagen, Germany. The capture of the Ludendorff Bridge occurred on his 23rd birthday on March 7, 1945. Derek Todd, who is married to one of McWilliams' granddaughters, was quick to point out that the soldier wouldn't allow the Germans in his unit's custody to be mistreated. McWilliams himself recalled giving them food and cigarettes, even rides home as the war was ending.
"I helped them when I could," he said. "We had to fight them, but I just didn't have any hatred in my heart. Hatred will eat your body up and kill you."
On November 10, 1945, McWilliams was honorably discharged. He still has his uniform jacket, which he keeps hanging in his bedroom closet. "Mom never would let nobody destroy it," he said. "She kept it. Mom took care of that until she couldn't, and I didn't have the heart to throw it away then."
Though the chapter has since dissolved, McWilliams also still keeps his charter membership card to Eubank's VFW post in his wallet.
As a young GI, he didn't immediately come home to Pulaski County upon reaching stateside. "A bunch of us raised cain for a little while," McWilliams recalled fondly, "until we settled down. That was normal for combat soldiers."
When he did finally "settle down" McWilliams got his own truck to haul coal and lumber up north. He and Mildred, who had herself worked in Indianapolis during the war, were married on November 8, 1947.
"I told everybody that she was the prettiest girl in the community," McWilliams said, "and she was. She had the prettiest blonde hair."
Apart from two stints (about six years total) in Indiana, the couple made their permanent home on a farm in Eubank -- raising tobacco and three children, son Steve and daughters Patricia and Stephanie. Today their family has grown to include five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way).
In addition to farming, McWilliams was briefly a deputy jailer but retired at 65 from the Pulaski County Road Department. In the meantime, son Steve took over the family farm -- transitioning it from tobacco to cattle and other crops after the quota buyout in 2004.
"Instead of running around, I've spent every one of my retirement years just helping Steve," McWilliams said. "I didn't want to go anywhere else."
What does McWilliams attribute his long life to?
First of all, he quit smoking at age 47. "I wouldn't be here today if I hadn't," he said. "I just decided that was the stupidest thing anybody ever done.…
"I've lived as simple a life as a body could," he said. "I grew up on pinto beans and cornbread, simple foods."
McWilliams also credits his work ethic for his good health, noting that he continued to rake hay with his tractor until just two years ago and only quit after his doctor made him when he fell in the hall one night. His goal is to at least make it to 102, as one of his aunts did.
"You've got to keep looking ahead," McWilliams said. "And I had so much love for my children; I had to keep living. That's the main thing."
And does he have any advice for the younger generation(s)?
"Try to treat everybody right if they'll let you. If you find someone you can't get along with, there's a verse in the Bible [that] says to stay away from them and that way keeps peace."
