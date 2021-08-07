One Somerset man is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend.
On Sunday, Clyde Clouse turns 100 years young.
Over the last century, Clouse has seen a lot. He grew up in Knox County where he graduated from Lynn Camp High School and was studying to be an accountant when the United States entered World War II. Shortly thereafter Clouse was drafted into the US Army, which set about training him as a clerk after he completed basic training at Camp Grant, Illinois.
Initially stationed with the personnel department at Denver, Colorado, Clouse told his superior officers that he wanted to serve overseas. He was sent to the University of South Dakota as part of the Army's specialized training program. He was then assigned to the 216th General Hospital at Camp Forrest, Tennessee. From there, the unit was sent to New Jersey where they ultimately sailed from New York to Scotland. Clouse was stationed in England for 16 months -- witnessing the start of the Allied invasion.
"I was the chief laboratory clerk with a general hospital attached to the Seventh Army," Clouse explained. "We were doing autopsies one night and I kept hearing the droning of the planes going over. I told the colonel that was physically performing the autopsy -- it was my job to take notes and write reports -- but he thought it was another maneuver. I went out to look and saw the sky full of planes pulling gliders, and I knew. I couldn't help but feel for them, that thousands of soldiers wouldn't see another daylight when they dropped behind the German lines.…It's kind of difficult to talk about."
In the wake of D-Day, Clouse's unit was part of the occupational force first going into France then Germany as the war ended. He served a total of two years in the European Theater -- including the French city of Verdun, where his father had participated in one of the longest battle of WWI some 25 years earlier. While stationed at Stuttgart in Germany, he befriended a little girl who would come out of her house each day as the soldiers walked by.
"She would run out with her little hand cupped out like that," Clouse recalled, demonstrating an outstretched hand. "I would put a candy bar, pack of chewing gum or something like that in her hand. She'd look up at me and smile real sweet then run back in."
Clouse was honorably discharged on February 21, 1946 after four years and returned home to the Corbin area, but soon found that jobs were scarce. With the help of the Veterans Administration in Lexington, Clouse had a choice of being placed at Somerset or Hazard. Clouse had never been to Hazard but he had taken frequent Sunday drives on a circuit around Cumberland Falls through Somerset and London then back to Corbin growing up.
"It was the cleanest, neatest little town I had ever seen," Clouse said. "I was tickled to get to Somerset."
So Clouse went to work at the Somerset VA office -- then on Fountain Square -- where he met his future wife, Ruth Gover.
"I had a desk on one side of the aisle and she had a desk on the opposite side," Clouse recalled. "One day she got up and came across to my desk and said she would like to go to Lexington and see the horse races. I said I would like to go to, and that was our first date."
The Clouses were married 66 years, from 1947 until her death on August 2, 2013. They moved into a home on Holmes Avenue in May 1953, as the finishing touches were still being completed. There they'd raise four sons, and Clouse still calls it home today -- living with his grandson Shawn Clouse and three dogs he laughingly shared that he's allergic to.
"I love dogs," Clouse said, adding he'd always had at least one since childhood.
After leaving the VA, Clouse would work for two local accountants before joining the Diamond Match plant at Tateville as an office manager. He was managing the whole factory when the company decided to close that branch, and would arrange for sale of the property to what is now Kingsford.
After that, Clouse decided to open his own accounting office -- running it for at least 30 years before he ultimately retired. He noted that his superior at Diamond Match allowed him to purchase the office equipment he needed at a deep discount right from what the Tateville plant had.
"I totally had my office right there," Clouse said. "He was a real nice gentleman to work for."
For many in Pulaski County, Clouse's name is synonymous with youth baseball as one of the key players in bringing Babe Ruth League baseball to the community. Though not an athlete himself growing up -- he did report on football games for the Corbin Times-Tribune, though -- Clouse was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and wanted his boys to play in what was then known as the "Pee Wee League."
"It was a multitude of things," Clouse said of his desire to start the league. "I wanted my sons to be involved and I wanted the opportunity for other children their ages to be involved."
The field the children initially had to play on would flood with every hard rain. Clouse and other parents helped to raise the money for a new field's construction in 1967 so that not one cent was owed when it was completed. He would leave work to make sure things were getting done properly.
With the fields in place, Clouse went on to serve as the president, vice president and treasurer for the Babe Ruth League at various points of his 30-year involvement with the league. He said he was involved from the time his first child was old enough to join Little League until his last grandchild to play graduated from high school. He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
"We enjoyed it," Clouse said. "All of our boys were athletically inclined. It was just a good thing for me and for them. It kept them out of trouble and kept me occupied with children."
In 2014, Clouse was named a Somerset Colonel by then-Mayor Eddie Girdler in honor of his volunteer work.
But he never imagined living to be 100. Other than quitting smoking after a heart attack in June 2011, Clouse didn't know of any special secret to his longevity.
"I can't tell that it feels any different," Clouse said. "I know the Good Lord has a reason for keeping me here this long.…Really you've got to like what you're doing. I think if you have something you enjoy doing, you're better off sticking to it.
"Life's been good to me. I've covered a lot of territory in my lifetime," he added.
Family and friends will be celebrating Clouse's birthday with a parade by his home. Anyone who wants to participate should be at Meece Middle School's parking lot by 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
