Locals respond to Nashville-area devastation

In a town known for its songs, one wonders if there will one day be lyrics about the night of fear in Nashville.
Making it to the morning was an ordeal for many. At least 22 people (the count as of Tuesday afternoon) were killed in central Tennessee as a result of vicious tornado-laden storms that ripped through the area in the early Tuesday hours, around 2 a.m.. Many were killed, many of them before they could even get out of bed, according to the Associated Press, and the storms moved so quickly that some were unable to move to safer areas, even though there were sirens and cellphone alerts.
The highest number of deaths counted so far was in Putnam County, at 16; a tornado there damaged more than 100 structures along a two-mile stretch. In the Nashville area, in Davidson County, there were two deaths. The downtown Nashville tornado wreaked havoc through 10 miles of the Tennessee metropolis, destroying more than three dozen buildings, including destroying the tower and stained glass of a historic church, according to the Associated Press.
The destruction avoided the busiest part of downtown Nashville, however, where well-known bars and concert venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Audtiorium draw millions of visitors of every year, instead hitting north and east of that area. The storms went through the largely African-American area of Bordeaux as well as trendy hotspots Germantown and East Nashville, according to the Associated Press.
Some people with local connections were there and able to share their stories with the Commonwealth Journal on Tuesday.
Pulaski resident Eddie White and wife Amanda were in Nashville that night, having attended a concert by rock band Collective Soul at the Ryman. The Bobby Hotel where they stayed was in that same heart of downtown Nashville, and was unscathed.
"We slept through the whole thing," said Eddie White. "We heard the sirens going off. We were down there, hanging out at the hotel. It was probably midnight, Nashville (Central) time. We went to the hotel lobby and checked in. The staff didn't express too much concern. They said if there was anything major, they'd make an announcement."
At one point, the power at the hotel went off, so the Whites just went to bed.
When they woke up, their phone was flooded with texts and Facebook messages, checking to make sure they were okay.
"We woke up and were like, 'Wow,'" he said. "We didn't have any idea (the destruction) had happened. ... That's how we found out about it, was people texting us, 'Are you okay?' 'Yeah, we just slept through it.'"
It didn't take long to learn more. The Whites heard plenty of chatter about the night's events while out and about.
"It seemed like everybody was aware of it," said White. "It seemed like business as normal as far as the downtown area goes. We stopped at a coffee shop (Tuesday) morning, and they were talking about it. They had some regulars in that area (that got hit) that they were worried about but then they started coming in."
White said that he and Amanda were "blessed" to have not been affected by the tornado.
"It's amazing how fast things can happen like that," he said, "how close it actually was."
Other former Pulaski Countians now live in the Nashville area. Former Southwestern High School football player Martin McPherson is one of them, and posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning, "(P)retty sure we just woke to our first tornado or definitely straight line winds. All the huge trees in our back yard are down and across the street." He added, "We are safe, house seems to be intact. Roof damage. ZERO of our trees made it. Fence is toast. Back window on my car is busted out. I'm praying for all affected by this. Walked around and there is crazy damage. It won't look the same for some time I'm afraid."
According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump responded to the storms by saying, “We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected. We will get there, and we will recover, and we will rebuild, and we will help them," and said he planned to visit on Friday.
