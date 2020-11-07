The last few days have been far from normal for Wayne County Jailer Ronnie Ellis, his staff and inmates at Wayne County Detention Center with an overall total of 14 positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon.
A worker for a subcontracting company at the jail initially tested positive, then Jailer Ellis also tested positive and was quarantined.
On Thursday and Friday of last week, approximately 157 individuals -- including inmates and jail employees -- were tested by QualiTox Laboratories with another 12 positive cases.
The positives included eight inmates - seven males and one female, plus four staff members.
Ellis said the positive inmate cases were thought to have been contained to three cells. Prisoners who were in cells where other inmates tested positive are expected to be retested this Friday. The jailer estimated those to be tested a second time will number around 100, including inmates and staff.
Six inmates were self-isolated as of October 30, as well as two others last Saturday.
"Everyone is doing ok, both inmates and employees at this time," Jailer Ellis told the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday. "I don't know what time, but retesting is supposed to be this Friday. So far everything is going good."
Ellis is hopeful that the coronavirus will be contained at the jail in the next couple of weeks.
