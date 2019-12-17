Longtime Eubank mayor, Somerset entrepreneur honored

State Senator Rick Girdler joined Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and family members Monday morning for a ceremonial dedication of two local highways in memory of men who left their mark on Pulaski County.
Frey Todd Memorial Highway, named for the City of Eubank's first mayor who served for 40 years before his death in 2017, will be Ky. 1247 from the Lincoln-Pulaski county line to Sandidge Road in Eubank.
Ward Correll Memorial Highway, named for one of Somerset's leading developers and philanthropists until his 2016 passing, will be the segment of Ky. 1577 (Oak Hill Road) stretching from Ky. 914 to US 27.
Sen. Girdler said that both were two of the most respected men in Pulaski County. "These boys have a legacy," he said. "They did a lot for Pulaski County."
In leading the invocation, Todd's grandson Brian Denney prayed for the families "continue the work that they started" by educating and inspiring others to serve their communities as Todd and Correll did.
"Daddy would be so honored to have a road named after him," Correll's son Jess said. "Thank you for the honor of that."
Jess Correll's brother Kirk also spoke about how both their father and Mayor Todd were Christian men who lived their faith as community leaders.
Todd's daughter Mitzi Denney recalled how her father volunteered countless hours. "He loved every minute of it," she said, adding her father would have been appreciative and humbled by the highway dedication.
The ceremony was held at The Center for Rural Development. KYTC District 8 Chief Engineer Tamra Wilson stated that signs will be posted this week at each end of both highway segments.
