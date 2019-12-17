Longtime Eubank mayor, Somerset entrepreneur honored

Janie Slaven | CJ

A ceremony was held at The Center for Rural Development Monday morning to dedicate portions of two local highways in memory of Frey Todd, the first mayor of Eubank, and Ward Correll, a prolific Somerset entrepreneur. Pictured from left are: Keirstyn Correll Mortin, Annalynn Todd, Kamdyn Todd, Hayley Correll, Debbie Todd, Michael Todd, Brian Denney, Mitzi Denney, Sen. Rick Girdler, Jess Correll, Kirk Correll and Melinda Correll.