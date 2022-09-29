Longtime Hall of Fame journalist Don White, 74, died suddenly on Wednesday night.
Having a journalism career that spanned more than 50 years, White began and ended his career at the Commonwealth Journal. For the past 10 years, has written a weekly 'Pulaski Past' column for the newspaper's Saturday edition.
He was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2016.
White began his career at the Commonwealth Journal in 1970. He left Somerset in 1972 to accept a position as wire editor of The Lexington Leader.
Missing contact with the public, he joined Landmark Community Newspapers as editor of The Casey County News in 1975, where he served until moving to Anderson County in 1978 with his wife Carol. White spent most of his career as editor and publisher of The Anderson News.
During the latter part of his tenure there, his paper published photos of convicted drunk drivers as a deterrent. DUI’s declined 37 percent from 1999-2000, and the National Commission Against Drunk Driving presented him with their Media Awareness Award.
The Executive Director of the Kentucky Press Association David Thompson praised White for his many years of outstanding community journalism in the state of Kentucky
"Don never backed away from covering the news even when he knew he would get some grief for what he reported," Thompson stated. "But what stands out most about Don’s commitment to journalism was publishing mugshots of those who were charged with driving under the influence (DUIs). Those people were not happy their picture made the paper but Don felt it was the right thing to do if it would discourage people from driving while intoxicated. Don received national attention for his effort but he didn’t care as much about the acclaim as he did hoping it would decrease the number of those charged with the crime."
In Kentucky Press Association contests, White's newspaper won hundreds of awards, including at least one first place in nearly every category, and nine for community service.
The versatile newsman won at least one first in 15 different categories, and the paper, which competed against the state’s largest weeklies, was named a first place General Excellence winner eight times.
Upon retirement from The Anderson News, in 2006, he formed the enterprise Ken & Tucky, later called The Kentucky Traveler, going throughout the state in search of feature stories. The stories, mainly profiles of people, were published in dozens of Kentucky newspapers and magazines.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.