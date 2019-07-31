A Louisville man is in the local jail on charges of trafficking narcotics and engaging in organized crime.
Roberto Pena Garces, 57, was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly being caught trying to smuggle 1,100 oxycodone pills into the county. He has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, more than 10 dosage units) and Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate.
At press time, Pena Garces remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and was scheduled to be arraigned this morning (Wednesday) in Pulaski District Court.
The arrest is part of an investigation conducted by Pulaski County Constables Mike Wallace, Gary Baldock and Shane Haste.
According to Constable Wallace, the investigation involved the flow of narcotics into Pulaski County from both inside and outside Kentucky -- leading to several dozen arrests of local and non-local individuals over the last several months. He estimated the constables have seized around $70,000 in cash; several dozen vehicles and motorcycles; 2,000 oxycodone pills with a street value of $100,000; numerous amounts of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and heroin; as well as several weapons.
Constable Wallace told the Commonwealth Journal that he expects to present 16 felony drug cases to the Pulaski County Grand Jury for August. He added that the vehicles seized will be sold at public auction should the cases result in forfeitures upon completion of trial.
Previous forfeitures have purchased a fully-equipped 2018 Dodge Charger, 2020 Dodge Durango K-9 unit, new uniforms as well as Wallace's K-9 partner Rowdy.
"Not one dollar of taxpayers' money has been spent," Constable Wallace said. "The constable's job is a non-paying job which we put a lot of man-hours in on tracking the drug smugglers and sellers down…We love our county and the people in it."
