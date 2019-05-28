The Memorial Day weekend saw tragedy strike on Lake Cumberland when a Louisville man drowned in the Buck Creek area on Saturday.
According to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office, the 49-year-old male was deceased upon being located by rescue personnel.
The man's identity has not been officially released yet so that next-of-kin can be notified. Danny Karriker, a deputy coroner and assistant chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, confirmed Monday that he had been searching for the next-of-kin but had encountered difficulties in locating someone.
"He was down here from Louisville with his girlfriend. They had a few other people with them," said Karriker, who noted that the girlfriend told authorities that the victim's parents were from out-of-state and were deceased.
The incident happened close to 3 p.m. Karriker said that the victim "went down to the other end of the ramp to go swimming," and said that he could swim, but went out on a small raft-like object and "must have fallen off and couldn't get ahold of it," going under after yelling for help.
Karriker said that the subject had found himself in an especially deep part of the water there in the lake area at the end of Rush Branch Road.
"If you stay close to the wall, it stays shallow there, and doesn't get real deep, about 30 to 35 feet," he said, "but over to the left where we got (the victim), it breaks away and goes over a guardrail in the water and probably goes down, with as high as the water is now, probably 80 feet."
The Rescue Squad tried sonar technology at first to locate the victim in the water, but were not successful, so they sent down a dive team.
"We spent 45 minutes to an hour, something like that, in the water and couldn't find him," said Karriker, "so we came back up and ran sonar again. That's when we did find him."
The victim was in about 60 to 65 feet of water, said Karriker.
The body of the victim was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy over the weekend, and Karriker said it was revealed that the victim did die of drowning.
Also at the scene were Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Water Patrol, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.