Louisville man sentenced to 3 years for drug trafficking

A man found last December with a quantity of methamphetamine has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Lannie Dewayne Dobbs, 53, of Louisville, was sentenced July 1 after previously pleading guilty to first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine).
The charge stemmed from a December 1 investigation conducted by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputies Branson Patterson and David Campbell. The sheriff's office reported at the time that the deputies had discovered a parked vehicle near some storage units on Denny Lane. Inside, they could see a man sleeping as well as a blue bag holding what appeared to be marijuana.
Deputies also located items that are normally associated with the sale of drugs, including baggies that contained a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine and digital scales. Dobbs also had $3,371 in cash on him.
According to online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Dobbs will become eligible for parole in next June.
