Love of another kind

According to the National Retail Federation's website, American consumers have planned on spending an average of $196 on Valentine's Day this year, up 21 percent over last year's previous record. The total spending is expected to pass $27.4 billion dollars, another record. According to groovycandies.com, 58 million pounds of chocolate will be sold, and a total of over 36 million heart-shaped boxes.
Except at my house. The females at home are trying to eat healthier. Truth be told, I am the one who should be the most concerned about my diet, but they are the ones with discipline. While the research says that 94% of consumers would rather get chocolate for Valentine's Day than flowers, I need to find a different way to express my love.
Did you watch the Super Bowl this year? In the midst of a really good football game, and the hoopla over the half-time show, there was a commercial that really caught my interest. The New York Life Insurance company bought an for the game that highlighted the four different types of love expressed in the Greek language. The commercial was thought provoking and touching.
In America, we love lots. Pizza. Sunshine. Presents. The new television series. A scary movie. Walks in the park. Well-written literature. Decadent desserts. Afternoons at Wrigley Field. Time with the family. Moments alone. There really is no end to the things we love.
We fall hopelessly, madly in love with someone, and life is completely turned around. Movies are produced to display it, novels are written about it. We love French fries and the way we feel when we're on vacation. We love our children and we love our job. Songs are composed about it, melodically proclaiming love from palaces to pads to iPods. With apologies to John Lennon, it surely seems that all we need is love.
Well, all we need is love and a prenuptial agreement. The legally binding contract that two people sign before marrying to cover financial issues and future assets in the event the marriage doesn't last is becoming more popular among millennials.
More than half of lawyers saw an increase in prenups among millennials and 62% saw an increase in every age during the last five years of the previous decade. More millennials are waiting to get married, the median age for marriage has jumped to almost thirty. The longer they wait to head to the altar the more time they have to accumulate assets that need to be protected.
But just as we can become obsessed with someone or something, we can just as easily tire of it. Falling out of love is the common thread that most people ready to separate attempt to weave. The mundane repetitions or the over-bearing boss cause us to be unsatisfied at work. We tire of food at the same restaurant. 'Til death do us part is about as meaningful as a bald man with a comb. Circumstances change feelings. Feelings find new affections. Affections blossom into affairs. Affairs divide properties and assign visitation.
Dividing property is big business. Tabloids feverishly cover them the separations and divorces of celebrities. Fans follow them. Lawyers and business managers wink and make money from them.
According to the CNBC website, the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, now is the proud possessor of the world's most expensive divorce. The Amazon founder and his spouse MacKenzie parted ways after 25 years of marriage. His wealth of over $136 billion will probably net her about $40 billion.
Other expensive splits include art dealer Alec Wilderstein and New York socialite Jocelyn Wilderstein who divorced in 1999. The courts awarded her with $2.5 billion for the trouble of 13 years of marriage. Rupert and Anna Murdoch divorced in 2013 with an estimated settlement amount of $1.7 billion. They split after 32 years of marriage. Rupert is on his second wife since. Ahh, the cost of love.
Jesus tries to help us understand the true cost of love. In John's gospel we read, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. You are my friends if you do what I command" (John 15:13-14 NIV).
Rich Mullins, a contemporary, folk-styled songwriter from a couple of decades ago, composed a song describing a different kind of love. Amy Grant, not unfamiliar with the ups and downs of love, first released it on her Unguarded album in 1985. "They say love brings hurt; I say love brings healing. Understanding first, it's a love of another kind. They would change their tune; they would add another measure. If they only knew, a love of another kind."
What if love did not end? Would we sing a different kind of song? What if love really was enduring? Would that change how we act? We would marvel at a love that is patient, a love that is kind. Our hearts would melt at a love that wasn't arrogant and proud. We would be puzzled if someone's love was not self-serving, containing seasonings of subversive or ulterior motives. We would stand in awe of a love that genuinely forgave wrongs, remembering them no longer. We would be amazed at someone who really could honestly love in that way.
Love like that would change everything. Today we don't even know how to disagree with one another without becoming anger and sometimes violent. We live in a disposable world and our relationships have suffered the most. We need to understand a love that lasts.
That kind of love is a love of another kind. It is a love that we all would be drawn to.
