Lowes project helps Somerset bring Propeller Park to life

Somerset's new logo a reminder that the city is being propelled into the future. Now, the four-petaled logo is being permanently added to the grounds of the Energy Center in the form of a flower garden, with the city partnering with Lowes and others to make the flower beds.
Being affectionately called the "Propeller Park," the area has beds shaped like the four prongs of the city's new logo.
Those flower beds are courtesy of Lowes' employees and their Heroes Project, a program where volunteers donate money and time to conduct community improvement projects.
According to Lowes Nursery Specialist Allison Wever, each store is allocated funds "to donate where we see fit and to help the community. The same way they've supported us, we support them."
The Somerset store had $3,500 to use for the project, she said.
Lowes Department Supervisor Kyle Corder added, "I think it symbolizes appreciation, what Somerset does for us, how they're engaged with Lowes and how we've had a good partnership. It's just a good opportunity to give back."
After workers from Lowes, Oldcastle Infrastructure from Lexington, and city workers finish setting the beds and the pavers, Wever said each of the four separated beds will be filled with flowers in the same colors that make up the logo: Purple for industry and economy, green for outdoor adventure, blue for southern shorelines, and gold for agriculture and art.
Wever said the planting of the flowers will be overseen by the Master Gardeners.
Corder said the project included a "good mix" of staff, including Electrical Department Manager Anthony Delfini, Operations Manager Tiffany Schuler, Sales Specialist Jonathan Wilson, CSA Seasonal Shelby Mattison, Head Cashier Sierra Roberts, and many more who volunteered their time to work on the park.
Also, employees with Oldcastle brought three pallets of stone.
Wever also thanked Sherwin Williams, Coca-Cola, Epic Meats, Roy's Jamerican Grill, Baxter's, Main Street Deli, Forcht Broadcasting and everyone who donated supplies, food or help during work on the project.
"We're so excited because there's so much going on in Somerset right now. It's fabulous," Wever said.
In addition to the flower park, the space on the west side of the Energy Center will also feature several new parking spots for the Somerset Police Department, according to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. He said in the most recent City Council meeting that the spaces will help offset those that will be taken away due to the construction of the planned Farmers Market building, set to be built across East Mount Vernon Street from the Energy Center.
