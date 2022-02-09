Magistrate questions spending for coroner building

Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court was short and routine, save for a rare split vote on the bills.
Magistrates voted 3-1 to approve the bill list, a regular item on the agenda for the twice-monthly fiscal court meetings. With District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon out due to illness, District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen joined District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson (who made the motion) and District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk (seconding) in approving the bills as presented.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw explained his no vote as a protest over the county starting construction on a new coroner's office without the magistrates having been presented with a project budget.
"We haven't approved any monies going toward this coroner's [office]," Ranshaw said. "I'm afraid we're going to end up spending $300,000 or $400,000 on something I still don't believe that we need at this time. I wish I could vote yes but there is already money being spent on the coroner's office in this bill list."
Moving the coroner's office from its current location off the Ky. 914 bypass -- in a building shared by the 911 Dispatch Center -- became necessary with the county's decision in the last year to renovate space at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center to accommodate a combined 911/EOC (Emergency Operations Center) department.
The county plans to sell the building currently housing 911 and the coroner's office once both their moves can be completed. Construction is underway on a new coroner's facility beside the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad's south branch on Enterprise Drive.
Back in October, Magistrate Ranshaw questioned why the project was not bid out in accordance with state law requiring local governments to advertise for projects or equipment costing more than $20,000. At that time Judge-Executive Steve Kelley responded that by using contractors who'd submitted yearly service bids to start the fiscal year, the county could save money by building "in-house" rather than seeking proposals from general contractors.
Ranshaw had also suggested saving the money entirely last fall by moving the coroner's office to the room where Fiscal Court convenes for executive session, since the rescue squad's north building already has refrigeration units that can be used by the coroner.
After Tuesday's meeting, Judge Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal that the county has thus far spent $39,999.75 on the new coroner's office.
Bid discussion dominated most of the fiscal court meeting's 15 minutes on Tuesday, as Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross presented the court with bids to construct the new SRT (Special Response Team) headquarters.
While the county received bids from Owens Construction and Branscum Construction, the Owens bid failed to include a bond as required. On a motion from Ranshaw and second by Turpen, the court accepted the Branscum bid for review with the caveat that the bid committee attempt to negotiate for a lower price -- possibly by cutting some features.
"We have to figure out how to get across this bridge," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley observed about the gap between the bid and funds available.
The county has been hoping to use the insurance payout from last spring's fire to replace the SRT building. However according to Judge Kelley, that payment came back at $657,000 while the bid came in at $1.517 million.
"We are trying to negotiate with insurance to increase the reimbursement," Kelley added after the meeting.
The SRT building bid committee is comprised of County Attorney Martin Hatfield, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs, a Deco Architects representative, SRT Chief Doug Baker, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price and 5th District Magistrate Mike Strunk.
The court also approved an SRT-related bid for a Gemini testing machine, pending insurance payment.
Fleet Maintenance Supervisor Frank Hansford then presented for review bids from five vendors for mowing tractors. Judge Kelley named Hansford, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price and Assistant Road Supervisor Ryan Price to a committee to review those bids.
With the approval of the bids to review, Dep. Judge Price urged the magistrates to let the committee know what they'd need in their individual districts -- noting the differences in terrain and other factors.
"We're trying to get all that [types of decks, booms, etc.] together and submit," Price said, adding that once the court chooses a manufacturer, lead time to delivery will also be a consideration.
The deputy judge estimated that certain existing tractors that the road department is considering for resale could bring up to $75,000, depending on how many hours they had been in use.
"I've had a lot of counties already requesting when we're going to sell them," Price said. "…We want to get the biggest bang for our tractors but at the same time, we want to make sure that we take care of our needs at home here as well."
Magistrate Turpen suggested enlisting a mower operator for input. "They're on them everyday," he said.
Hansford is to report back on committee recommendations at the February 22 meeting.
