Since at least last December, Pulaski County Fiscal Court had been discussing the need to meet with officials from the City of Somerset in order to renew several interlocal agreements.
That meeting recently took place to the apparent satisfaction of all parties involved. Following a brief executive session to discuss property near the end of Tuesday's regular meeting, magistrates reconvened in open session to approve three interlocal agreements which will now be submitted to the Somerset City Council for consideration.
The draft agreements involving occupational license fee, insurance premium tax and comprehensive fire protection service were prepared by Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield at the request of Fiscal Court.
"They're agreements that we already had in place that were either getting ready to expire or needed to be renegotiated with the city," Hatfield explained.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley recommended approval of the agreements as "time is of the essence."
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw noted that the agreements were drafted following a "great discussion with the mayor [Alan Keck]" and if approved by the city, would take effect on July 1 and cover the next 20 years.
In terms of the insurance premium tax, which for the county funds the Fire Commission, the county currently collects 5.5 percent for properties in the county while the city rate is 8 percent for properties within its boundaries. The proposed agreement calls for the city to remit 5.5 percent of the tax it collects to the county on a quarterly basis for any property annexed into the city from January 1, 2020, onward. The city would keep 2.5 percent on those properties.
"So we'd still get the same percentage for the next 20 years," Ranshaw said, helping to keep local fire departments solvent.
The fire protection proposal authorizes local departments to provide mutual aid and continues Somerset Fire Department's coverage outside the city limits in accordance with the map agreed upon in 1981. For that coverage, the county will pay the city a total of $75,000 per year in quarterly installments.
In terms of sharing occupational tax revenues, the county currently collects one percent while the city collects .4 percent so that businesses and employees working within Somerset's boundaries pay a combined 1.4 percent. Keeping with the terms of the last interlocal agreement, the county will continue to turn over .2 percent of revenues collected within the city limits -- allowing Somerset a total of .6 percent. As with insurance premium tax agreement, this agreement would also be in place for property annexed into the city from January of last year onward.
One significant change from the last interlocal agreement amended in October 2017 is that the county had before allocated $800,000 for economic development to be controlled by SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority), which at the time had not yet been finalized. The new agreement reduces that county contribution to $400,000 in keeping with the county paying a community obligation for the Ky. 461 highway project and calls for the city to "financially contribute to [SPEDA] for the purpose of promoting economic development in Somerset/Pulaski County."
"It locks [the revenue] in," Magistrate Ranshaw said. "It helps the other cities in the county with their occupational tax issues. We don't have to worry so much about losing occupational tax and hopefully through the gains of the next 20 years, they will actually gain in funds also."
Judge Kelley noted that the negotiations didn't take place overnight and thanked Fiscal Court and Somerset City Council as well as other municipalities. "You're seeing cooperation at many levels that has never been seen before," he said. "You're seeing the results of everybody working together and collaborating."
District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk added that relations between county and city governments are the best he had seen since taking his seat on the Court -- adding thanks for the efforts of Hatfield and Deputy Judge Dan Price.
In reference to the 20-year length of each agreement, Kelley said it removes the "distraction" that each administration faces over sharing revenue.
"We're putting this to bed, so to speak, for the next 20 years," he continued. "I appreciate all the work that you've done."
Should Somerset City Council approve the agreements as well, they would then be submitted to the Kentucky Department for Local Government for approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.