Magistrates OK 'county police force'

Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center Director Aaron Ross has a new title -- as chief of the new county police force.
For now, it's a force of one, Ross himself, as no other plans are currently in the works to implement any other changes in local law enforcement.
During Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved establishing a county police force as a way to maintain status quo operations at the 911 Dispatch Center.
Earlier this month, the local 911 center was made aware of changes in the works for LINK (Law Enforcement Network of Kentucky) usage. The network is how agencies access the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which now wants to require local dispatch centers accessing the system to fall under the management control of a single criminal justice agency that will accept the responsibility of ensuring that CJIS (Criminal Justice Information System) Security Policy Standards are met.
"Because of the sensitive nature of the LINK database, the FBI and the [Kentucky] State Police are requesting that 911 centers be operated by a law enforcement agency," Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said at the meeting Tuesday. "Currently we are not."
Rather than approach one of the existing law enforcement agencies about assuming center operations, Kelley recommended instituting a county police force as allowed by state statute (KRS 70.540). Kelley noted that Ross, who completed the State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Ohio, already has the credentials needed to satisfy the new requirement and could "allow Fiscal Court to maintain operation of the 911 Call Center.…
"There won't be any other changes other than title," the judge added.
According to County Attorney Martin Hatfield, the move is not unprecedented. Whitley, Garrard and Oldham counties have already made similar changes.
Kelley initially proposed the change as a reorganization -- advising magistrates that the proposal would be given to them in writing and they would have 60 days to consider it. However, as Hatfield went over the statute with court members, he noted that enacting a statute wouldn't necessarily constitute a reorganization requiring such notice and that the statute authorizes a county's judge-executive to appoint county police officers -- meaning magistrate approval also isn't needed.
"I know Judge Kelley likes to have the consent of Fiscal Court on such matters…," Hatfield added. "I think it would be appropriate for the Court to consider it."
Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price added that a vote taken that day would essentially be for changing Ross' job title, though County Treasurer Joan Isaacs noted that the county's administrative code would need to be updated to include such a job description. Price and Hatfield countered that the statute is the job description.
"I think it would be just nice to wait until the next meeting [November 12] to look at the statute," District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw suggested.
The statute also calls for any appointment made to the county police force to be for a term of one year, at which time the appointment could then be renewed.
"We're proud of our 911 center," Judge Kelley said. "We've come a long way in the last five years due in large part to Aaron's leadership so we appreciate that. Personally I think the 911 center needs to remain in the control of the Fiscal Court.…
"My goal is to make sure we maintain control of our 911 center," he continued. "We've got one of the best in the area and I'll put it against any in the state. I just want to keep it going in the right direction."
District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson made the motion to implement the county police force with District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon moving to appoint Ross as chief. Both motions passed unanimously. Ross was sworn in as Pulaski County Chief of Police immediately afterwards.
