Magistrates react to Price suspension

News of Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price's 10-day suspension came as a surprise to more than one magistrate Thursday afternoon.
Price wasn't present for the last fiscal court meeting of the year, which was routine and completed in approximately 20 minutes. Because it was a special-called meeting, having been rescheduled from last Tuesday, court members couldn't discuss anything not on the agenda. At least three magistrates had requested that the Price matter -- the deputy judge is facing DUI-related charges in connection to driving a county vehicle -- be included on Thursday's agenda, to no avail.
On Wednesday, District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen posted on Facebook his desire that Judge-Executive Steve Kelley suspend Price "and pull his vehicle until his Guilt or Innocence is decided in court." Without the ability to determine Price's fate themselves, Turpen further suggested that magistrates limit his vehicle use to business hours.
After reading Kelley's news release about suspending Price for 10 days without pay, Turpen called it a move in the right direction if not all he was hoping for.
"I'm glad he's taken some action," Turpen said of Kelley.
"I think that was a smart thing to do," District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk said of Judge Kelley's decision to suspend Price. "We all know that he [Price] needed some kind of discipline for his actions."
Strunk added that while Kelley had not agreed to change the agenda, the judge had assured him "that he would take care of it."
District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson couldn't be reached at press time. District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon said he was "well pleased" with Kelley's decision.
"I think the judge took care of the problem and it was his responsibility to do so," Wheeldon said.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw has posted extensively on Facebook regarding the matter since Price's arrest. Like Turpen, he had also not seen Kelley's release when first asked. Later Thursday afternoon, he said he was glad that Judge Kelley took action but would have liked to seen Deputy Price's vehicle use suspended from "Day 1" pending the outcome.
"I just want to make sure the county is protected from any liability," Ranshaw said. "We have to put the county first. My biggest issue was not being able to discuss it today."
Ranshaw noted that he had requested four times that the issue be placed on Thursday's agenda. While Judge Kelley may have not wanted to discuss then, the magistrate took the judge's reference to working with Fiscal Court on possible changes for using county vehicles to heart.
"I look forward to reviewing those policies," Ranshaw said.
