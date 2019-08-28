Magistrates vote to keep the same tax rates

Pulaski County Fiscal Court joined the list of local agencies passing their tax rates in time for local property owners to receive their annual tax bills this fall.
During Tuesday's regular meeting, the court voted to keep the same rates as the last three years: 5.1 cents per $100 value for both real and personal property. County Treasurer Joan Isaacs noted that this was the compensating rate calculated by state officials.
"We have the third-lowest property tax in the state of Kentucky," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said. "If you look at all the averages, we're very low compared to some, so we're very proud of that…I think our people appreciate the low tax rates."
The rates were unanimously approved on a motion from Magistrate Jason Turpen.
In related news, Bridgette Bender of the Pulaski County Health Department presented that agency's tax rates, three cents per $100 assessed value, also unchanged from last year.
On behalf of the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service district board, Treasurer Patrick Richardson advised court members that the taxing district's rates would be 1.601 cents per $100 for real property and 1.869 for personal property and 1.2 for motor vehicles/watercraft.
Fiscal Court approval is not required for taxing districts like the extension office, health department or public library (presented at the August 13 meeting) but meeting minutes must reflect that such rates are publicly presented to the county.
