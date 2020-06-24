If the results for Tuesday night's Primary Election hold, two Pulaski Countians are well on the path to squaring off for judge in the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division I race come November.
Retired Family and District Court Judge Walter F. Maguire of Somerset and retired public defender Teresa Whitaker came in first and second respectively in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Clerk's tally of the ballots which had been counted so far.
In this county, Maguire currently has the lead with 5,023 votes followed by Whitaker with 4,951; Somerset attorney A.C. Donahue with 2,946; Lincoln County Attorney Daryl Day with 1,690; and current Circuit Judge Jerry Cox with 966 votes.
However, those results are far from official due to the COVID-19 pandemic which postponed the Primary by a month and resulted in thousands of requested mail-in absentee ballots. While all election night results are presumed unofficial, this Primary's results must be considered particularly so as mailed in ballots will continue to be counted through June 27 so long as they were postmarked by June 23.
Another consideration is that the 28th Circuit encompasses not only Pulaski but Lincoln and Rockcastle counties as well. When all three counties' results are combined, the top two of the five contenders in the circuit judge's will move on to square off in the November General Election.
At home as the local results came in, Maguire had no indication of what the results in the other two counties may be.
"It's always good being ahead but there's a long way to go," he said, noting his guess that Day would take the lead in Lincoln County while Cox would win his home county of Rockcastle. "I'm just patiently awaiting the results and hope we are successful."
Maguire thanked everyone who voted "in one way or another" and especially the voters who cast their ballots for him. "I think it's really important that we vote," he said. "The nice thing about living in America is you get to support who you want.…It seems to me like this is a pretty good turnout."
An excited Whitaker had reason to be even more reason to be optimistic as the unofficial results she had received from the other counties could put her in the overall lead.
"For someone who has never run for public office before, I am overwhelmed by the amount of support I have received from my family, my church, my friends, and my community," Whitaker said. "I appreciate each and every vote I have received. As with all the other candidates, I am waiting on the final, certified results."
WPBK, a radio station out of Crab Orchard, reported that Lincoln County's results at press time were as follows: Day with 3,089 votes; Whitaker with 754; Maguire with 295; Cox with 259; and Donahue with 171. Rockcastle County's results were not immediately available.
The bench was vacated last November when Judge David Tapp was confirmed to the United States Court of Federal Claims. Governor Andy Beshear appointed Cox, who was sworn in on March 11, to fill the vacancy through the General Election. Whoever wins this November will serve out the remainder of Tapp's unexpired term through the end of 2022.
