MONTICELLO, Ky. — An early morning fire destroyed an apartment building near the Family Dollar on Main Street.
The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. and was responded to by both the Monticello Fire Department (MFD) and Susie Fire Department. These firefighters, comprised mainly of volunteers, were on the scene for several hours until the large fire was eventually extinguished.
Traffic was rerouted to Kendrick Avenue by Monticello police and rescue squad units that morning, and the intense blaze and smoke could be seen across the area from downtown to North Main Street. However, the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated by the Kentucky State Fire Marshalls.
"It’s still under investigation at this point," said Rick Catron, an MFD volunteer firefighter, "We don’t know how it started, but the building is out. All we’re doing now is a few hotspots here and there."
These hotspots continued throughout the day after the initial blaze was extinguished that morning. Firefighters responded to one of these hotspots at 11 a.m. and Catron put out another around 10:30 p.m.
The apartment building was abandoned, and no one was reported present or injured during the fire. According to local reports, this same building had even sustained fire damage last year but is now considered a total loss.
The neighboring brick apartment building was also evacuated by the police and sustained some exterior damage from the range of the blaze that morning.
The investigation is considered ongoing. According to the State Fire Marshalls, inspectors will perform or assist with fire investigations to determine its cause and origin, and they also conduct life safety evaluations to help identify problems and solutions to prevent further incidents.
