With COVID-19 prompting the cancellation of several public fireworks, there's no doubt going to be many families who want to create their own shows in their yards.
Local officials want to remind citizens to be mindful of staying safe when setting off fireworks, with the added caveat of maintaining social distancing because of the pandemic.
"Just be courteous," Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said. "Try to be mindful if your in subdivision or area with a lot of homes and people who may have animals. Don't set them off way up into the night. Though we've had a lot of rain this season, be cautious about shooting into dry fields or woods which can start a fire."
Other safety tips include:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
• Never use illegal fireworks.
