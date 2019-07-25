Man accused in shooting appears in court today

The Science Hill man accused of shooting a McCreary County deputy sheriff as he responded to a welfare check is scheduled to appear in court this morning (Thursday).
Mark Lynn Dungan, 48, of Hall Street, is slated for a preliminary hearing after previously pleading not guilty to charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), first-degree Criminal Mischief, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Attempted Resisting Arrest, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
The charges stem from a July 16 incident which began around 8 p.m. in the Marshes Siding community of northern McCreary County. McCreary County Deputy Dustin Tyler Watkins and District 3 Constable Cody Stephens were responding to a welfare check at a home on Lick Creek Road.
When he got to the house, Dep. Watkins reportedly found Dungan in a vehicle outside. As the deputy approached, Dungan allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun -- striking Watkins reportedly in the abdomen and chest.
As he fled the scene, Dungan's vehicle reportedly struck Constable Stephens' cruiser head on but he continued on Lick Creek Road. Authorities caught up to him later in a nearby cemetery and Dungan was arrested without further incident.
Constable Stephens was not injured in the collision with Dungan.
Dep. Watkins was flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville in critical condition. The 28-year-old reportedly underwent two surgeries and was released from the Knoxville hospital last Sunday. His route home was lined with well wishers standing by in sometimes heavy rain and also included an escort of several first responders.
While Watkins had volunteered with the McCreary County Sheriff's Office for about eight months as a special deputy, Sheriff Randy Waters said he had just began paid duties this month after McCreary County Fiscal Court had recently approved a fourth paid deputy for the department. Dep. Watkins also volunteers with the Whitley City Fire Department. He is now reportedly focused on recovering with the help of his family.
At press time, Dungan remained lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond. He also has pending charges in Pulaski County in regard to a June 30 arrest on charges of Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest and first-degree Terroristic Threatening.
