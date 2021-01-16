Man accused of attacking EMS crew, deputies

A Somerset man is facing multiple assault charges after becoming combative with first responders trying to help him.
Corey Upchurch, 29, of Stewart Drive, was arrested early Wednesday morning on two counts of third-degree Assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); three counts third-degree Assault (Police or Probation Officer); Menacing; Resisting Arrest; and Parole Violation.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, law enforcement got involved around 1:53 a.m. Wednesday when "Deputies Ryan Jones, Tan Hudson, Branson Patterson, and Sergeant Steven Alexander received an urgent call to respond to Samara Drive to assist the Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Services with a combative individual."
The sheriff's release noted that the ambulance crew was there to help the individual, identified as Upchurch, with an unspecified emergency.
When deputies arrived, Upchurch was lying on the floor of the residence and was taken into custody when he began to fight them as they tried to get him to his feet.
Neither the first responders nor the suspect were injured enough to require medical treatment, according to the release.
Upchurch was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Pulaski District Court and was remanded back to jail.
A not guilty plea was entered on Upchurch's behalf. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 20.
The case remains under investigation by Deputy Ryan Jones.
