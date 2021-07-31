Man accused of murder pleads not guilty

A man arrested Thursday night in connection to the July 17 murder of someone he fought with has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Jesse Ray Roberts, 34, of Eubank, was arraigned in Pulaski District Court Friday morning -- with a not guilty plea entered on charges of Murder, first-degree Burglary, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, methamphetamine).
According to Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Roberts was taken into custody on an arrest warrant following a near two-week investigation into the death of 49-year-old David Naylor, also of Eubank.
On July 17, Det. Lt. Jones said, deputies responded to the report of a robbery on RD Floyd Road in northern Pulaski County.
Upon arrival, deputies determined that an altercation had occurred between Naylor and Roberts -- who both resided on that road. According to Det. Lt. Jones, Roberts and another man, Ryan Davis, told deputies that "Naylor had attempted to rob" Mr. Roberts at gunpoint and that Roberts had struck Naylor in the head.
Information gathered by detectives, according to PCSO, contradicted Roberts' and Davis' initial claims of a robbery attempt by Naylor, who was already deceased "with obvious head injuries" when he was found at his home some time later.
Sheriff's investigators plan to present the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury at a later date.
At press time, Roberts remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next Wednesday afternoon.
"The homicide is still under investigation," Det. Lt. Jones said.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or leave an anonymous tip at 606-679-8477. The Sheriff's Office web page also offers a way to leave tabs at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.