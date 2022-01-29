Man accused of shooting brother arrested after four months

A man who eluded capture for months after an altercation that resulted in the shooting of his brother has been arrested at their mother's home.
Adam David Showalter, 38, of Eubank was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. Friday evening on charges of first-degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Persistent Felony Offender, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges are part of an indictment returned by the Pulaski County Grand Jury on December 10 after a presentation by Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. They are in connection to an argument that broke out between Adam Showalter and his older brother — 40-year-old Timothy J. Showalter of Somerset — while they were at their mother's home on Ky. 328 in Eubank last Labor Day (September 6).
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported at the time that this argument led Adam Showalter to shoot his older brother in the abdomen once with a shotgun.
Timothy Showalter was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Hospital with severe injuries. He has since been released and continues to recover from his injuries, according to PCSO.
Adam Showalter fled the scene with the weapon in his mother’s 2007 Toyota Corolla. He eluded authorities for more than four months until PCSO Sergeant Steven Alexander and Deputy Trent Massey, along with Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan, located Adam Showalter back at his mother's residence.
Using the PA system on his cruiser, Sgt. Alexander was able to coax the fugitive into coming out of the house after ten to fifteen minutes. He was then arrested without incident.
Adam Showalter is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash/property bond. His first court appearance has been scheduled for Monday.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.