Man accused of threatening sheriff, deputy scheduled to stand trial this fall

A trial date has been rescheduled for a local man accused of threatening one deputy, then pointing a rifle at Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Barton Russell Adkins, 64, of Nancy, was scheduled to stand trial May 16 on two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and Retaliating Against a Participant in the Legal Process. However, an order granting a competency hearing to determine if the defendant can stand trial was filed on March 7 and the trial date was postponed.
On Tuesday, Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker issued an order moving the expected two-day trial back to October 24.
It's a delay that doesn't sit well with Adkins' attorney Robert Norfleet, particularly given that Adkins is still lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center awaiting transfer so that the evaluation can occur.
"Despite the Kentucky's Department of Corrections' massive budget, it intentionally fails to allocate the resources that are necessary to identify, investigate, and treat individuals in the criminal justice system that suffer from mental illness," Norfleet said. "Mr. Adkins' has invoked his right to fast and speedy trial. However, Mr. Adkins' presumption of innocence has been lost now that he has been held in jail for so long on a bond that no reasonable person could post. Not only that, he is being deprived of receiving meaningful mental health treatment."
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Adkins last June in connection to an incident that occurred the afternoon of April 6, 2021.
According to Adkins' arrest citation, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to a report that Adkins had threatened to shoot Deputy Nick Barber "when he came out of his house." Adkins' family members told authorities, according to the citation, "that Adkins had armed himself with a rifle and parked his truck in an area behind" Dep. Barber's residence.
At some point after PCSO's arrival, Adkins was observed driving on Warner Road. According to the citation, Sheriff Speck himself tried to pull the man over with Adkins initially stopping at the intersection of Warner and Ky. 196. The citation states that as the sheriff and Lieutenant Richard Smith got out of their vehicles, Adkins turned right onto Ky. 196 -- leading officers in a pursuit including Faubush Road and Wolf Creek Road, where he ultimately stopped in his driveway.
Sheriff Speck, according to the citation, ordered Adkins to put his gun down and get out of his vehicle. The man allegedly responded by pointing the rifle at the sheriff, saying he would kill him. The citation states that Adkins did comply "after several minutes" and was taken into custody without further incident.
At press time, Adkins was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $750,000 cash/property bond.
Norfleet noted that his client is an "elderly gentleman" who is a veteran of military service and retired as an RECC foreman. He added Adkins had never had a criminal record prior to law enforcement being "called to his home to assist with a mental health crisis.
"The Sheriff promised Mr. Adkins that he would see that Mr. Adkins received mental health treatment," Norfleet stated. "Instead, the Sheriff had Mr. Adkins lodged in jail and has appeared at every bond hearing objecting to Mr. Adkins' release. It is important to point out that the PCSO did not request the mental health evaluation for Mr. Adkins. Instead the Commonwealth is seeking the mental health evaluation report for Mr. Adkins in response to the mental health evaluation report that we filed with the Court under seal.
"Moreover, because the Sheriff was involved, the PCSO has intentionally grossly overcharged Mr. Adkins with attempted murder," the defense attorney continued. "Mr. Adkins did not attempt to kill anyone. Mr. Adkins was more a danger to himself than he was to law enforcement. In my 17 years of practice, I have never seen attempted murder charged in a circumstance like this."
Sheriff Speck issued a brief statement in response to Norfleet's arguments on behalf of his client.
"We try all of our cases in the court of law and not in the press or on social media," he said.
