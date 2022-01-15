Man arrested after pursuit through Nancy

A local man wanted on a parole violation warrant is now facing fleeing and drug-related charges after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit through Nancy.
Kevin Ezra Marcum, 47, of Nancy, was booked Friday into the Pulaski County Detention Center on a parole violation warrant. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office also charged Marcum with first-degree Fleeing and Evading Police (motor vehicle), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to PCSO Captain Troy McLin.
Capt. McLin said the incident began around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning as Jason Hardwick of the Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole attempted to serve Marcum with the violation warrant and Marcum took off in a gold Chevy passenger car.
"Probation and Parole pursued him from the Nancy limits all the way out to the Casey County line on West Ky. 80," McLin said. "They then turned around and came back eastbound toward Nancy."
That's where PCSO got involved. Capt. McLin and Deputy Alex Wesley were waiting at the Nancy exchange (leading to the Cumberland Parkway) with stop sticks on the highway.
"We got one tire," the captain said. "That slowed the pursuit down and we continued to pursue him back into the Nancy limits and out almost to the end of Ky. 235."
Marcum ended up stopping at his own home, according to McLin, where he was taken into custody on the parole violation warrant. But not before he reportedly threw out a black bag from his vehicle. Capt. McLin told the Commonwealth Journal that just over eight grams of suspected meth were among the contents found inside.
As of Friday afternoon, Marcum remained lodged at PCDC without bond. Arraignment information wasn't immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.