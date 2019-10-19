Man arrested for threatening to blow up country in local businesses

A man who threatened to blow up a local business Friday according to police has been charged with terroristic threatening.
According to the arrest citation completed by Somerset Police Officer Logan Warren, units responded to a complaint regarding terroristic threatening at Citizens Bank around 10:40 a.m. The suspect was reported by 911 Dispatch to be sitting in the office, refusing to leave and threatening to blow up the building.
Upon arrival, the officer approached the suspect -- identified as Ankitkumar B. Patel, 32, of Kent, Washington -- in the lobby and detained him. No explosive devices or weapons were found on the suspect's person or backpack, according to police.
A witness advised that the suspect walked into the bank and sat down with his backpack and announced, "Tonight, I will destroy your country," according to the citation. Another witness reported that the suspect said he "was going to blow up the country tonight," according to the citation.
Officers were also notified by the employees at Kay Jewelers that the suspect has walked into the store around 9:50 a.m. and wanted to return a ring that he previously purchased the day before, according to the citation, which said that the employees of the store advised that the suspects became upset after they told him that they could not give him his refund at that specific time. The suspect then asked if they wanted their country blown up, according to the citation, and caused the employees public alarm.
The employees said that Patel cursed at them and stormed out of the building, according to the citation.
Patel was arrested by Warren and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll said that the FBI was notified about the threats due to the comments about "blowing up the country."
