Man denied shock probation in child abuse case

A local man serving four years after pleading guilty to abusing his grandson has been denied a bid for shock probation.
A lawyer representing Christopher David Haynes, 54, of Burnside, filed the motion in June, noting that Haynes had been incarcerated since December 18, 2019, having not had a criminal record prior to this case. The motion presented a plan for Haynes to live with family in Garrard County.
Haynes was sentenced February 5 in Pulaski Circuit Court to four years in prison for second-degree Criminal Abuse, amended down from first degree. He and his wife -- 55-year-old Lana Jane Haynes of Somerset -- were jointly indicted in December 2019 on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse of a Child 12 or Under.
Both initially entered not guilty pleas to the charge, which stemmed from an investigation by the Somerset Police Department. SPD Captain Mike Correll reported at the time that the foster parents of a 10-month-old boy contacted police July 31, 2019, after the child's grandparents had returned him from a visitation. During the exchange, the Hayneses told the foster parents that the child may have bruises because another child hit the baby with a toy.
The foster parents contacted the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) that night as the agency already had a case history with the family. The child was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where bruises were located on his face and buttocks. The hospital and DCBS then referred the child to the University of Kentucky Hospital's Department of Pediatric Medicine.
Both hospitals opined that the injuries were not consistent with being hit by a toy, according to SPD.
Mrs. Haynes changed her plea in November 2020 and was sentenced a month later to four years for the same amended charge. Mr. Haynes' plea agreement was finalized last December.
Haynes was ordered by the Kentucky Parole Board in May to serve out his sentence. He is currently serving his sentence at the Hopkins County Jail and is expected to be released sometime between August 5, 2022, and December 9, 2023.
