Man dies in house fire

A man was killed Saturday evening when his home in western Pulaski County caught fire.
Gary "Butch" Roberts, 70, was found dead inside the front room of his residence on Ard Ridge Road, according to Faubush Fire Chief Junior Fortenberry.
The volunteer fire department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:24 p.m. Saturday. Chief Fortenberry said the home was close to the fire station and he was first on scene — arriving in just a couple of minutes to find the structure already fully involved.
"It was gone," the chief said, adding Roberts had been at home alone. "There wasn't any way to get him out."
Due to the fatal nature of the fire, the investigation was turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Chief Fortenberry couldn't give a preliminary cause of the blaze but noted that no foul play was suspected.
Assisting Faubush Fire Department and state fire officials at the scene were the Pulaski County Coroner's Office and the county EOC (Emergency Operations Center).
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is handling Roberts' arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for this (Wednesday) evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. His funeral service will held Thursday, December 2, at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.