Man facing trial for strangulation 

A Louisville-area man is set to stand trial locally after being charged with strangling a woman who tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.
The trial for Robert Joseph Ferguson Jr., 31, of Bullitt County, has been scheduled for September 8 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Ferguson was indicted last October on charges of first-degree Strangulation and two counts of fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury). The charges stem from an August 29, 2020, incident investigated by Somerset Police Officer Nick Taylor.
According to Ferguson's arrest citation, he had been to a wedding reception that day with his girlfriend at the time and her friend. Once they had arrived back at the couple's home on North Ky. 1247, they had gotten into a dispute over his drinking at the wedding.
The citation states that the victims told officers that Ferguson had thrown his girlfriend's keys onto the roof and grabbed her by the hair and punched her. When the friend tried to separate the couple, according to the citation, Ferguson then punched her approximately five times in the face before grabbing her by the throat to the point she couldn't breathe. The woman told officers that she had to strike Ferguson in the mouth in order to free herself.
Ferguson in turn told officers that both women attacked him, according to the citation, and that he only acted in self defense.
Following his initial arrest, Ferguson was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond and moved to northern Kentucky. He was served with the subsequent indictment in Bullitt County on October 9 and was released on a $25,000 property bond posted October 26.
Ferguson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.