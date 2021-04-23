Man gets probation for not complying with sex offender registry

A Pulaski County man accused of not complying with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Jesse Ray Hamilton, 39, of Somerset, was indicted in November 2019 on a single count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (first offense). The charge stemmed from an effort by Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to serve Hamilton with a civil document the previous September. When Maj. Hancock arrived at Hamilton's registered residence in Nancy, he learned that Hamilton was living with a woman on Patterson Ford Drive in Somerset.
The online registry maintained by the Kentucky State Police indicates that Hamilton was convicted in Michigan for second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Hamilton pleaded guilty to the non-compliance charge in January with formal sentencing held on April 16 in Pulaski Circuit Court. He is scheduled to appear for a review on August 6.
