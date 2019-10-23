Man granted pretrial diversion for meth possession

A Somerset man pleading guilty to drug possession has been granted a pretrial diversion in order to get treatment and avoid a felony record.
Richard Byron Plunkett Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Pulaski Circuit Court to one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).
The charge stemmed from a July 24 arrest that occurred, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, after Plunkett attempted to conceal a baggie containing a white substance determined to be methamphetamine while he was walking on West Ky. 80 at Wilderness Road and stopped by authorities.
A plea agreement was reached through the Rocket Docket, a program which bypasses the grand jury process for qualifying cases. In exchange for Plunkett's plea, the commonwealth recommended a two-year pretrial diversion and drug treatment. If Plunkett can stay out of legal trouble for two years, the possession charge would be expunged from his record.
