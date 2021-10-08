Man granted pretrial diversion in strangulation case

A Louisville-area man charged with strangling a local woman was recently granted a pretrial diversion in the case.
Robert Joseph Ferguson Jr., 31, of Bullitt County, had been scheduled to stand trial last month in Pulaski Circuit Court but on September 16 entered into a plea agreement calling for a three-year pretrial diversion on charges of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (amended down from first-degree Strangulation) and two counts of fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
The charges stemmed from an August 29, 2020, incident investigated by Somerset Police Officer Nick Taylor.
According to Ferguson's arrest citation, he had been to a wedding reception that day with his girlfriend at the time and her friend. Once they had arrived back at the couple's home on North Ky. 1247, they had gotten into a dispute over his drinking at the wedding.
The citation stated that the victims told officers that Ferguson had thrown his girlfriend's keys onto the roof and grabbed her by the hair and punched her. When the friend tried to separate the couple, according to the citation, Ferguson then punched her approximately five times in the face before grabbing her by the throat to the point she couldn't breathe. The woman told officers that she had to strike Ferguson in the mouth in order to free herself.
Ferguson in turn told officers that both women attacked him, according to the citation, and that he only acted in self defense.
In Kentucky, a pretrial diversion allows individuals to have their charge(s) expunged at the end of the term if they can comply with all conditions. In this case, Ferguson must stay out of further legal trouble for a period of three years -- through September 16, 2024. Should he not successfully complete the diversion, he could face three years in prison.
Ferguson's first court review is scheduled for November 8.
