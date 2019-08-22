A Eubank man is facing several felony charges after leading authorities in a pursuit Monday night.
Matthew Rodney Davis, 26, of West. Ky. 70, has been charged with first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer); first-degree Fleeing or Evading (Motor Vehicle); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 (Stolen Vehicle); first-degree Criminal Mischief; Possession of Burglary Tools; Reckless Driving; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License; and Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), those charges stem from the report of a stolen vehicle earlier in the day which was being investigated by Deputy Zach Mayfield.
At approximately 8:48 p.m. Monday, Dep. Marcus Harrison received a report of a vehicle matching the description -- a maroon, 2-door 1993 Chevrolet truck -- heading towards Puncheon Creek Road from Charles Burton Road. Dep. Harrison was already on West Ridge Road and began to look for it. He was further advised by Pulaski County 911 Dispatcher that the reportedly stolen vehicle was on Floyd Switch Road and heading his way. The deputy then saw the truck pull into the intersection from Floyd Switch Road onto West Ridge Road at a "paced speed" of around 71 miles per hour. It also didn't have its headlights on.
"[Davis'] recklessness posed an immediate danger to anyone on the roadway," Dep. Harrison wrote later in his citation, adding that he activated his emergency equipment but the driver refused to stop.
In the meantime, Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan was heading to the scene when the truck nearly struck him head on. The two officer continued the pursuit onto Puncheon Creek Road. As the truck traveled behind a residence, according to PCSO, Chief Duncan saw the driver throwing something out of the vehicle. While it has yet to be located, officers believe the object was a firearm.
The release states that Davis then fled on foot into the tree line behind the home. Pulaski 911 Dispatch was able to confirm that the stopped vehicle was the one which had been reported stolen as multiple units from the Somerset Police Department and Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress arrived to assist.
After a lengthy search of the area, PCSO Sergeant Richard Smith located the suspect hiding up a tree at another residence. Sgt. Smith took Davis into custody at approximately 9:33 p.m.
According to Dep. Harrison's citation, Chief Duncan's vehicle was damaged at an estimate of more than $500.
Davis was also served with an outstanding warrant from June 20 charging him with Theft By Unlawful Taking $10,000 or More but Less than $1 million (Auto); first-degree Criminal Mischief; and second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police in connection to Sgt. Kyle Wilson's investigation of another vehicle theft.
Davis is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski County District Court on Friday. At press time, he remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash/property bond.
