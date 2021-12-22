Man indicted in child pornography case

The Pulaski County Grand Jury has returned an 11-count indictment against a local man initially charged with possessing 100 images of child pornography.
Bryceton Wayne Prater, 23, of Somerset pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court to five counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under 12; five counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor over 12 but under 18, 1st offense; and one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by Minor under 12, 1st offense.
Prater was arrested and charged following the October 13 execution of a search warrant at his Ky. 192 residence. Detectives with the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are leading the investigation and were assisted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office during the arrest.
Each charge is a Class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison should Prater be convicted.
At press time, Prater remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 cash/property bond. He is next scheduled to appear before Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather for a pretrial conference on January 20.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
