A northern Kentucky man is in critical condition after a 40-foot fall on Lake Cumberland this weekend.
According to Keith Price, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad Chief, Jeremy Stone of Highland Heights, Ky., was injured around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Garland Bend area of Pulaski County.
Witnesses said Stone was part of a group that was engaged in cliff jumping at Caney Branch, which is just around the corner from the Garland Bend Boat Dock, noted Price.
"His foot slipped and he didn't make it to the water," said Price. "He hit a ledge down below."
The fall down to the rock ledge was estimated by Price to be about 40 feet in height.
Price said that Stone appeared to suffer various injuries, including apparent head trauma and trauma to the body such as cuts and bruises. The full extent of the injuries was unclear, however.
Price said that Somerset-Pulaski EMS got to the Garland Bend ramp, and someone was there waiting in a boat to take EMS over to where Stone was. By the time the Rescue Squad got there with a rescue boat, the first boater was back to Garland Bend. Stone was put in an ambulance and transported to the Tateville Fire Department, from which he was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
A UK spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Stone was listed as being in "critical" at that time.
Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, and the Tateville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
