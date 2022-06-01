A local farmer was killed Wednesday afternoon when the ATV he was operating overturned in a field off Grundy Road in eastern Pulaski County.
Gilbert Lee Edwards, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Gerald Collingsworth.
The off-road accident, according to Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, occurred at approximately 1:25 p.m. in the 4000 block of Grundy Road with PCSO Deputy David Wesley and Sergeant Zach Mayfield responding to the scene. The major reported that the four-wheeler had a sprayer hitched to the back.
"He was spraying weeds on his farm," Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk said, adding that Edwards had been pinned when the ATV overturned.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Shopville Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene, according to Collingsworth.
