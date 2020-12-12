A Somerset man was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in eastern Pulaski County.
Carl David Peters, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.
The accident is being investigated by Sergeant Steven Alexander of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. He was dispatched to the 800 block of Grundy Road between Angler Avenue and Grundy Bridge Road at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Before he could arrive, Sgt. Alexander was advised by that the accident had been fatal.
Preliminary investigation determined that Peters had been westbound toward Somerset in a 1995 Ford Ranger when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail -- coming to rest on its side.
At press time, it is unknown if the accident was caused by a medical issue or mechanical one.
Also assisting at the scene was the Somerset Fire Department.
